Tadej Pogacar extends UAE Tour advantage over Adam Yates

The 170km test to the summit at Jebel Jais was Yates' best hope of dislodging Tour de France champion Pogacar from the top of the general classification
Tadej Pogacar extends UAE Tour advantage over Adam Yates

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the UAE tour

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 22:13
Cian Locke

Tadej Pogacar added two seconds to his advantage over defending champion Adam Yates at the UAE Tour as Jonas Vingegaard took stage-five victory.

The 170km test to the summit at Jebel Jais was Yates' best hope of dislodging Tour de France champion Pogacar from the top of the general classification.

But the expected scrap between the leading protagonists never fully materialised on the 21.5km drag up to the finish.

Instead, the main group marked each other, with a late dig from Jumbo-Visma's Vingegaard enough for the victory while Pogacar crossed the line second, just in front of Yates, to snatch bonus seconds that increased his overall lead to 45 seconds.

With two flat stages remaining of the opening WorldTour race of the season, it would likely take an incident — or a repeat of the opening stage crosswinds — to deny Pogacar victory in the home race for his UAE Team Emirates squad.

Yates, making his debut for the Ineos Grenadiers, will feel confident of keeping his second place with a 27-advantage over Deceuninck-QuickStep's Joao Almeida.

Chris Froome, continuing his rehabilitation in his Israel Start-up Nation debut, rode in one minute and 42 seconds behind the leaders after helping team-mate Ben Hermans.

"In the final there I was trying to hang on in the bunch for as long as possible and use it as preparation for upcoming races and to test myself a little bit, as well as positioning Ben for the final," Froome said.

"All in all I think it was a pretty good day for us, and for me personally I'm feeling better and better as the race goes on.

"Definitely I need more of these sort of stage races but step by step, things are coming together for me."

More in this section

Ireland's Alex Byrne wins gold at World Indoor Rowing Championship Ireland's Alex Byrne wins gold at World Indoor Rowing Championship
Motorsport: Craig Breen needs to sizzle in Artic Rally Finland Motorsport: Craig Breen needs to sizzle in Artic Rally Finland
Coronavirus - Thu Feb 25, 2021 Irish Paralympic archer targets medals in Tokyo games 
AIBA Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament - Quarter-Finals

Woe for Michaela Walsh but medals for Aoife O'Rourke and Brendan Irvine

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up