Motorsport: Craig Breen needs to sizzle in Artic Rally Finland

Craig Breen is “thrilled” to be returning to the World Rally Championship on this weekend’s Artic Rally Finland, the second and a new round of this year’s WRC.

Waterford’s Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle bolster the Hyundai Motorsport team spearheaded by French ace Thierry Neuville and Estonian Ott Tanak and all are expected to deliver as team principal Andrea Adamo set the bar - “nothing less than victory will be a good result.”

On the last round in Monte Carlo, Neuville was the top performer but still a distant third. As Breen and Dani Sordo alternate in the third Hyundai this season, there is growing speculation that Breen could be handed more events than originally anticipated.

A strong showing over the 10 stages (250km) in the Rovaniemi region where temperatures can dip below -30°C could well enhance that prospect. Just three years ago, Breen gave a stellar performance in the snow in Rally Sweden where he brought a Citroen C3 WRC home in second — 19.8 seconds behind his current team mate Neuville.

There is little doubt that Breen will revel on his WRC return, but that must be tempered by his role to secure a team result and even though Adamo is an admirer of the Irishman, sentiment doesn’t travel far within any team. His team mates are certainly under more pressure but Breen may also be looking at the performance of rising star Oliver Solberg, who makes his debut at the top level in an i20 entered by Hyundai 2C Competition. The teenager and son of 2003 world champion Petter, has suffered a late hitch as Seb Marshall steps in for Tyrone co-driver Aaron Johnston, who is unavailable.

Another young gun Kalle Rovanpera (20) who will drive a Toyota Yaris WRC in what is only his ninth start at this level, is expected to shine having won a national event on the same roads last year.

Meanwhile, 2019 MI Young Driver of the Year award winner James Roe has signed with Turn 3 Motorsport for this year’s Indy Pro 2000 Championship. He joins the Road to Indy ladder following two seasons in the Formula Regional Americas series where he helped his team to two championships.

Motorsport Ireland’s affiliated clubs have until March 9 next to apply for financial aid for losses incurred last year.

Under a club resilient fund, MI received €255,000 from Sport Ireland to be distributed amongst its 34 clubs