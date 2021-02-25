Woe for Michaela Walsh but medals for Aoife O'Rourke and Brendan Irvine

Aoife O'Rourke and Brendan Irvine have guaranteed at least bronze medals
Woe for Michaela Walsh but medals for Aoife O'Rourke and Brendan Irvine

25 February 2021; Michaela Walsh of Ireland, accompanied by coach Zauri Antia, reacts following her defeat to Karina Tazabekova of Russia in their women's lightweight 57kg quarter-final bout during the AIBA Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament at Sofia in Bulgaria. Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 17:30

Aoife O'Rourke and Brendan Irvine have guaranteed at least bronze medals after winning their quarter-final bouts at the Strandja Multi-Nations in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Roscommon's O'Rourke defeated Sennur Demir of Turkey on a split decision in their women's middleweight contest.

While Belfast fighter Irvine stopped Bulgarian Dobromiro Georgieve in the second round of his flyweight fight.

Both now have semi-final bouts to look forward to.

However,  Michaela Walsh lost out to Russia's Karina Tazabekova in their last-eight featherweight contest.

The Belfast woman lost on a split decision with three judges awarding the contest to the Russian.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Feb 25, 2021 Irish Paralympic archer targets medals in Tokyo games 
Coronavirus - Tue Feb 23, 2021 Taoiseach admits sporting restrictions 'breaks all our hearts'
Watch: Sports reporter's West Clare accent is getting global attention Watch: Sports reporter's West Clare accent is getting global attention
Woe for Michaela Walsh but medals for Aoife O'Rourke and Brendan Irvine

Ireland's Alex Byrne wins gold at World Indoor Rowing Championship

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up