Woe for Michaela Walsh but medals for Aoife O'Rourke and Brendan Irvine

Aoife O'Rourke and Brendan Irvine have guaranteed at least bronze medals after winning their quarter-final bouts at the Strandja Multi-Nations in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Roscommon's O'Rourke defeated Sennur Demir of Turkey on a split decision in their women's middleweight contest.
While Belfast fighter Irvine stopped Bulgarian Dobromiro Georgieve in the second round of his flyweight fight.
Both now have semi-final bouts to look forward to.
However, Michaela Walsh lost out to Russia's Karina Tazabekova in their last-eight featherweight contest.
The Belfast woman lost on a split decision with three judges awarding the contest to the Russian.