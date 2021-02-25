Watch: Sports reporter's West Clare accent is getting global attention

Of all the accents this little country of ours has, the West Clare twang tends to be one that falls through the cracks.

But sports reporter Jim Conlan has repositioned it centre stage in a variety of high-profile sporting press conferences around the world.

During an interview with NBA basketball player Anthony Edwards this week, all talk of basketball stopped once he heard Conlan's native’s lilt.

“Where you from, Jim?” Edwards asks.

“I like your accent, I want to learn how to talk like that”

The NBA star went on to ask Conlan to repeat himself as he was too caught up in his accent and completely forgot what the question was.

Confirmed: Ant is a big fan of Irish accents 😂 pic.twitter.com/2ZJdShLgBK — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 24, 2021

Last month, in the aftermath of Manchester City’s 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace, Conlon asked manager Pep Guardiola whether he has further additions planned in the January Transfer Window.

Guardiola’s confused facial expression and the one-word reply said it all.

The moment has since been reposted on the Instagram page of Sky Sports which has over six million followers.

Comments poking fun at Jim’s accent have flooded the platform but according to an interview with The Clare Echo, the Ballynacally native has learned to pay little attention to negative comments.

“I saw a few posts saying that I had Cork accent which I found more offensive.”

As a result of the pandemic, high-profile press conferences are held remotely. Ordinarily, it is not where you would find a reporter for the community radio station, Raidio Corca Baiscinn.