Sam Bennett opens 2021 account with 50th career win at UAE Tour

Ireland’s Sam Bennett opened his account for 2021 in thrilling fashion on the fourth stage of the UAE Tour today with the 50th win of his professional career.

The 30-year-old superstar from Carrick-on-Suir stormed to victory on the pan-flat 204-kilometre stage, with rising star David Dekker (Team Jumbo Visma) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) rounding out the podium in second and third respectively.

Bennett, who notched two stage victories en route to claiming the green jersey at the Tour de France last year, started the stage as one of the strong favorites and lived up to that billing with a textbook finishing sprint.

He has been largely anonymous in the opening three stages but came alive yesterday with the full support of his team who contributed massively, particularly towards the finish.

And nobody was more important in that finale than veteran Danish rider Michael Morkov who effectively towed Bennett on his back wheel to inside the 500m to go banner.

Though many of the world’s fastest riders were in the mix at that point — including Elia Viviani (Cofidis), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Team Quebeka Assos) — it was the Irishman with the devastating turn of speed that proved quickest.

“It’s really good to have won because I had to wait a few days to get the opportunity,” Bennett said at the finish.

“I was really nervous before the sprint. It was my first bunch sprint of the season. Fortunately, I only had to follow the guys. They did a fantastic job, each one of them. It’s great to finish it off.

“This is my 50th pro win, it’s really nice to get that first win of the season. I could see they were going to the right and the right was the shortest line, but I couldn’t risk going up and having to hit the brakes, so I had to go the longest way around. Fortunately, I could carry enough speed.”

As the race ended in a sprint finish there was no change to the overall classification; Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) still at the top by 43 seconds from Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) with João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at 1:03.

The riders have a summit finish tomorrow on stage 5 on Jebel Jais before the final two stages, which may both end in bunch sprints once the crosswinds don’t split the race.