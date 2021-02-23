Aoife O’Rourke books last-eight place at Strandja multi nations

Aoife O’Rourke has recorded an inside-the-distance win to book her ticket into the last-eight of the Strandja multi nations in Sofia, Bulgaria.
The Castlerea middleweight and current European champion stopped Dobromiro Georgieve of Bulgaria in the second round at the 72nd edition of the Championships.
Belfast's Michaela Walsh advanced to the quarter-finals on a unanimous decision over Uzbekistan’s Yodgoroy Miraeva to chalk up her second win of the tournament.
But there was disappointment for Dublin light-heavy Emmet Brennan and Kildare flyweight Niamh Earley in the last 16 on Tuesday.
Both Irish fighters were beaten by Stephan Hrekul of Ukraine and France’s Wassila Likhardiri at the 32-nation tournament.
Meanwhile, Dubliners Kellie Harrington and Gytis Lisinskas will be in action on Wednesday in the Bulgarian capital.