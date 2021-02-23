Aoife O’Rourke books last-eight place at Strandja multi nations

Aoife O’Rourke books last-eight place at Strandja multi nations

File photo of Aoife O'Rourke.

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 22:15
Bernard O’Neill

Aoife O’Rourke has recorded an inside-the-distance win to book her ticket into the last-eight of the Strandja multi nations in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Castlerea middleweight and current European champion stopped Dobromiro Georgieve of Bulgaria in the second round at the 72nd edition of the Championships.

Belfast's Michaela Walsh advanced to the quarter-finals on a unanimous decision over Uzbekistan’s Yodgoroy Miraeva to chalk up her second win of the tournament.

But there was disappointment for Dublin light-heavy Emmet Brennan and Kildare flyweight Niamh Earley in the last 16 on Tuesday.

Both Irish fighters were beaten by Stephan Hrekul of Ukraine and France’s Wassila Likhardiri at the 32-nation tournament.

Meanwhile, Dubliners Kellie Harrington and Gytis Lisinskas will be in action on Wednesday in the Bulgarian capital.

Leon Reid 24/2/2021 Leon Reid leading pushback against racism and online trolls
Kellie Harrington in action against Aneta Rygielska 22/2/2021 Kellie Harrington moves a step closer to Tokyo Olympics
24 Irish athletes selected to compete at European Indoor Championships 24 Irish athletes selected to compete at European Indoor Championships
England v Ireland - Second One Day International - Royal London Series - Ageas Bowl

Ireland internationals join Munster Reds ahead of new cricket season

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

