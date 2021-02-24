Leon Reid: 'There were people pretty much wanting to fight me in the call room after Ireland switch'

Leon Reid copped all sorts of abuse when he opted to run for Ireland rather than Great Britain.

The all-too-familiar dregs of social media emerged from the sewers, emboldened by their anonymity and their usual armoury of ignorance, their anger fomented by the colour of his skin and an accent that was more Bath than Ballyhaunis.

Other dissenters were more up close and personal.

“Even when I did switch over to run for Ireland and I was racing indoors there were people pretty much, like, wanting to fight me in the call room and stuff, thinking that I don’t deserve to be there.

“Like, spitting in front of me, and my kit was stolen after a race and stuff like that,” he explained yesterday. “I’m just here to represent myself and the country so... We’re all on the same team here.”

It wasn’t so much any team-mates that got in his face, and he can’t be sure who nicked his stuff, but it is fair to say that his change of allegiance did not meet with universal approval among the athletics community here at the time.

“Yeah, at the beginning there was [opposition] and then when people realised I’m not going off the granny rule or something like that... Like, my mum was born in Belfast and my adopted mum is from Wexford.

“It’s like when people take the time to educate themselves and realise where I’m actually from, then it did ease a lot more. It wasn’t just like, ‘oh, I’ve got a friend of a friend of a friend who has got a granny and she’s Irish, I’ll run for them’.”

Ignorance is something Reid has had to contend with ever since he was seven years old and a family ushered their child away from him at a playground. The latest episode occurred only two days ago in his hotel lobby in Madrid.

A woman with an American accent asked him where she might get a bottle of water and, when Reid replied, she wondered where he was from and followed that up with a jaw-dropper. “How can you be Irish?” she said. “You’re black.”

The same question has been asked of him too many times on social media. The only usual difference is the added vitriol and, as Reid pointed out, there seems to be an escalating number of these instances being reported by black sportspeople across Britain and Ireland now. Making ID a must for social media accounts is one way of combating this.

Another is the new initiative from the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI), fronted by Reid, aimed at combating online hate speech. The campaign is titled ‘Don’t Scroll By’ and it asks the public to adopt a zero-tolerance approach and report any abuse witnessed.

The OFI will also officially become members of the Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) and support the body’s ‘Love Not Hate’ campaign, as well as their lobby to government for the introduction of appropriate Hate Crime Legislation.

Reid has learned not to engage with the trolls and he weans himself off social media and the phone in general as a big race approaches. There are plenty of them on his horizon as he approaches the European Indoors in Poland in early March and the Olympics in the summer.

The 60m isn’t his speciality but he will go to Torun next month aiming for an Irish record to surpass the PB he recorded at the micro-meet at the National Indoor Arena last weekend and a place in a semi-final at least. A lane in the final would be “an absolute dream”.

After that comes the turn towards the outdoor season, his favoured 200m and Tokyo.

“Luckily, I’m ranked quite high in the world, I’m ranked 17th in the world and it is top 52. But me and my coaches aren’t taking that for granted, we want to be top 15 and below. We don’t know what is going to happen because America is still open.

“People are going to be heading there, running times and all that. I’m not in a position now to say with all the Covid restrictions and all that, but I’d like to get some camps in, train with some amazing athletes and then off and run fast at the Olympics.”