Leon Reid leading pushback against racism and online trolls

Sprinter Leon Reid has opened up about the online abuse he experienced when switching his allegiance from Great Britain to Ireland.

The 26-year old, whose birth mother is from Belfast and foster mother from Wexford, made the change in 2018. It prompted a surge in racial abuse and online trolling and he is far from the only high-profile athlete to be targeted in such a manner in recent times.

Former Arsenal footballer Ian Wright and a growing number of current black footballers from Britain and Ireland and beyond have stood up to the bullies and decried the relentless and sickening hate messages that have proliferated on social media.

And, as we know, racism doesn’t just thrive online.

“Even when I switched running from GB to Ireland it was like, ‘you’re not Irish, you don’t have an Irish accent’, Reid explained from Madrid today. “And then it would be like, ‘you can’t be Irish because you are black’ and just small things like that.

“People would be like, ‘you are only doing this to ease your way out of GB’ and stuff like that. My mum was born in Ireland and my adoptive mum is from Southern Ireland. It’s a bit annoying to have to repeat yourself but it’s just those little comments nick away at you.

“Like, an American in the hotel yesterday said to me, ‘How can you be Irish, you are black’? So, it is still going on today. It’s a bit crazy.”

Reid was speaking via Zoom at the launch of a new initiative from the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI), with the support of Indeed, aimed at combating online hate speech.

The campaign is titled ‘Don’t Scroll By’ and is asking the public to adopt a zero-tolerance approach and report any abused witnessed.

Irish athlete, Leon Reid, pictured following the launch of the new Olympic Federation of Ireland campaign, ‘Don’t Scroll By’. The campaign is an initiative of the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Athletes’ Commission. It calls on the public and sporting stakeholders nationwide to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to online abuse, discrimination and hate speech, and to #DeleteBanReport any of this type of commentary they witness online. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The OFI will also officially become members of the Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) and will support their ‘Love Not Hate’ campaign as well as their lobby to government for the introduction of appropriate Hate Crime Legislation.

Like many other people targeted, Reid believes there is an obvious answer to all this.

“I think you need ID to create an account. I could be talking to you now and create a fake account and send you hate mail in 10 seconds and I wouldn’t need any verification or anything.

“I could literally just do it. You go, ‘I will block that account’ and then I just could make another one in ten seconds again. It is literally that easy to troll somebody.”

Chair of the OFI’s Athletes’ Commission, Shane O’Connor said: “We are extremely proud to launch ‘Don’t Scroll By’ today. Irish Olympic athletes have already overcome many hurdles and challenges to reach the top of their sport.

“As role models, they are in the public eye, and their performances are under scrutiny. However, they should never be targeted based on their identity or cultural background.

Team Ireland athletes want to make a very strong statement that there is no place for online abuse, discriminatory comments or hate speech on social media channels.

“We know that the majority of Ireland does not agree with the small minority, and we are calling on that majority to stand up and play a role in tackling online hate. Together, we can tackle it.”