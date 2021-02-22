Kellie Harrington moves a step closer to Tokyo Olympics

Former World Elite champion Kellie Harrington has laid down a marker for the European qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics at the Strandja multi-nations in Sofia, Bulgaria.
The Dublin lightweight controlled her contest with Poland’s Aneta Rygielska to advance to the last 16 of the tournament on a unanimous decision.
Harrington and Rygielska are slated to meet in the last 16 of the European qualifiers in June, and the winner will be one victory away from qualifying for Tokyo.
Harrington, who has now beaten Rygielska twice, occasionally switched from southpaw to orthodox in Sofia with the pick of her punches being a double jab near the end of the second and a thudding left hook in the third.
Michaela Walsh has also advanced, the Belfast feather impressing en route to a 4-1 split decision over Wildad Bertal of Mauritius, but Dublin’s George Bates and Kiril Afanasev bowed out.
Bates, a team-mate of Harrington’s at the St Mary’s BC, was beaten by Aadkhuja Muydunkujaev and Afanasv dopped a 4-1 split decision to Turkish heavyweight Mujahit Ilyas.