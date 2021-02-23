Andrew Balbirnie on inter-pro revamp: ‘It may entice a young lad from Limerick to come and watch’

Ireland cricket captain Andrew Balbirnie believes a revamp of the top domestic competitions in the country, which will see international players spread out more evenly across the provinces, will have positive knock-on effects for the sport in Munster.

While the move means the number of local players lining out for the Munster Reds will be limited this summer, some of the country’s top players lining out for the province could inspire the next generation.

The benefits to the decision are two-fold, according to Balbirnie and Cricket Ireland: A more competitive competition, and a chance for players on the fringes of the international set-up to get a chance to shine at a better standard.

And if the revamp means Dubliner Balbirnie lines out for a side other than Leinster Lightning, that’s a price he is willing to pay.

“I’ve been a huge advocate for it,” Balbirnie said of the changes, ahead of the squads being confirmed this week. “We’ve seen a number of players who are from Dublin and have been involved with Leinster not get any inter-pro cricket.”

That Leinster side have been a dominant force since the inter-pro series was born in 2013, the province have won 16 out of the 20 competitions across the three-day, 50-over and 20-over formats.

The talent pool in the capital is also deeper than other parts of the country. Similar to what is developing in rugby, there are players on the fringes of the Ireland squad who aren’t getting game time with Leinster.

“Look at Ben White and JJ Garth,” the Ireland captain offers as examples, “two leg-spinners who are on the Wolves tour (with the Ireland ‘A’ squad who are currently in Bangladesh) who haven’t played any Leinster inter-pro cricket. They need to be playing inter-pro because they are good enough.

“With all due respect, there are some players who play inter-pro cricket who are not good enough. We need to have the 44 best players playing.

“It’s good for Munster because while there mightn’t be Munster players playing, what it does do is it brings international cricketers down to play for Munster which may entice a young lad from Limerick to come and watch.”

The revamped inter-provincial series is part of a packed summer schedule, with the Graham Ford-coached national side welcoming South Africa and Zimbabwe to these shores in July and August.

The summer kicks off with three games in the Netherlands in June while Cricket Ireland are also hopeful that a two-match Twenty20 series with Pakistan that would take place in the UK can be arranged.

While Ireland have had great rivalries with the Netherlands and Zimbabwe in recent years, South Africa coming to town jumps out of the schedule.

“They are a heavyweight and they haven’t been here to play us since 2007 just after the World Cup then so it will be a huge challenge,” Balbirnie said.

Both the South Africa series and the Zimbabwe one will consist of six matches - three One-Day Internationals, which count towards World Cup qualification, and three 20-over games.

However, the Ireland captain conceded “everything at the moment has an asterisk beside it”.

While the Dubliner is hopeful that come July spectators will be allowed into grounds with home internationals in Malahide, Stormont and Bready this summer, even behind closed doors the prospect of mixing it with the best is an exciting one.

“We’ll be itching to get going and certainly looking forward to pitting our skills against one of the best teams in the world.”