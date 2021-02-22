Cleirigh Buttner smashes the five day old 800m Irish indoor record

Siofra Cleirigh Buttner smashed the five day old 800m Irish indoor record in Arkansas overnight.

The 25-year-old Cleirigh Buttner, who was racing in the American Track League meeting at Fayetteville, produced a stunning time of 2 minutes 0.58 seconds when finishing second to Heather Maclean of the USA in a close finish.

It ended Nadia Power's spell in the record books following her 2.00.98 in Torun last Wednesday night.

The performance moves Cleirigh Buttner (Dundrum South Dublin) to fourth in the European rankings and poses another selection headache for Irish chiefs with the European Indoor Championships just ten days away.

The performance follows a highly competitive 800m event at the Irish Life Health Elite Micro Meet in the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena yesterday which saw four athletes secure personal bests.

In the last five days five different Irish athletes have posted the five fastest runs in the history of the indoor event in Ireland. Four of those athletes - Cleirigh Buttner, Nadia Power, Georgie Hartigan and Louise Shanahan - are inside the top 20 of the World rankings which is more than any other country in the top 20.