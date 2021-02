Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open in Melbourne this morning.

He defeated Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-2 6-2 in the men’s singles final.

The Serb has now won all nine finals he has played in Melbourne.

Djokovic now has 18 Grand Slam titles as a result of this win - two behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

More follows later