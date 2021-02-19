Tadhg Coakley: Loss, forgetting and hope are all part of the cycle of sport

It was a week when losing was to the forefront in sport. Liverpool lost any hope of retaining their beloved perch as Premier League champions and Ireland’s rugby team lost a second consecutive opening Six Nations Championship fixture for the first time ever. Serena sadly lost in another Grand Slam.

Another type of sporting loss happened to John Egan with his injury against West Ham and the prospect of not being available for some time for his club and country, as Ireland face into a crucial game against Serbia next month.

And so, I thought it might be worthwhile to reassess one of sport’s ‘truisms’: That it’s all about the winning. Citius, Altius, Fortius, and all that guff.

I’ve always thought that sport was actually all about the losing. But I’ve always been okay with that, too.

Every player knows that they could lose the game, but they play it anyway. Every player knows that they will not be able to play forever, that they will eventually be dropped or injured and lose their place — along with their identity and sense of purpose — but they keep playing to the end anyway. Every fan knows that there’s a good chance their team or their hero will lose and fail, but they still invest all their emotional savings in the game, time after time, again and again.

The thing about losing is that it’s a pain — it literally hurts — but as long as you get to go again, the hope outweighs the memory of the pain. Or rather the hope allows us to forget the pain and face down the losing again. And we have to remember to forget the loss, otherwise we wouldn’t dive in the next time. Sport wouldn’t work.

This sporting cycle of losing, forgetting and hoping was most vividly embodied in a Galway couple I met on the Luas travelling from Tallaght to Connolly Station in 2017. It was the day of the All-Ireland hurling final, Galway and Waterford. The couple were in their mid-60s. They were well dressed, the way some people put on their best clothes to go to matches.

They looked comfortable as the saying goes — economically, anyway. But the man seemed ill. His skin was the colour of wet ash, a pasty, darkish pallor. His hair was dull, his suit was dull, his body was bent in on itself and his eyes were withdrawn as the tram trundled its way into Dublin city centre. He was gazing inward, not out. Poor fella, I thought, maybe it’s his last time at an All-Ireland, and he knows it.

The woman clutched a sad sandwich wrapped in tin foil in her free hand. The foil didn’t go all the way around the bread (humble sliced pan) — there was a gap — and I could see the white. The foil was wrinkled at the edges, as tin foil gets when it’s been used a few times. She didn’t seem like a woman who would so badly wrap a sandwich and why wasn’t it in a plastic bag or the voluminous handbag she had draped over her forearm?

I got talking to the man.

“Will ye do it today?” I said.

“I dunno,” he said. He shook his head and resumed his examination of the tram floor. Then he looked up at me, his eyes washed out and rheumy. He swallowed and said: “I can’t take losing another one.”

I thought back. Since they had last won a final (in 1988, 30 years previously) Galway had lost finals in 1990, 1993, 2001, 2005, 2012 and 2015. Very likely that man had been at all those six finals and the one they had drawn against Kilkenny in 2012.

I knew then he wasn’t sick at all. He was riddled with nerves. He was putting himself through misery.

He was suffering again the worst of emotions — all those losses since 1988, every one, in the vague hope of something good at the end.

His mistake, of course — and the cause of his suffering — was that he was unable to forget all those final Galway defeats. And the hope couldn’t push itself to the front of his mind without that forgetting.

In fairness to him, despite the suffering, he turned up, anyway.

He kept the faith and he was bearing witness, whatever the cost.

As I watched on from Hill 16 when Galway eked out their win later the same day, surrounded by disappointed Waterfordonians, I thought about that man on the Luas.

I’ve always hoped his wife held on to the sandwich until after the game. It must have tasted like the best meal they had ever eaten.

But why is sport so popular, given we lose so much and so often and we know we could lose and probably will lose our next game and the one after that? And why do we invest so much in our team, our club, our county, our country? When we want so desperately to win but so often fail? Why put ourselves through this, time after time? We could be watching Schitt’s Creek, having a laugh, instead of being in agony on trams.

Norman Mailer says that defeat in sport doesn’t last: “There is all the temporary insanity of loss. One knows that there is a reality to which one can return, at least the odds are great that it will still be there, but reality does not feel real .

It is too unsubstantial. Reality has become a theory introduced into one’s head by other people.

Joyce Carol Oates says the opposite. For her, the victory, the win, is temporary. The moment of loss “is not an isolated moment, but the moment — mystical, universal. The defeat of one man is the triumph of another: But we are apt to read this ‘triumph’ as merely temporary and provisional. Only the defeat is permanent.”

While I am loath to get between those two heavyweights, and I admire Oates more than I can say, I’m with Mailer on this one. I don’t believe that anything is permanent. In a way, the loss in sport is both real and not real, true and false. It is what we make it to be, just as we do with art.

Loss, hope, and forgetting is fine while watching everyone lose to a rampant Manchester City or Ireland lose to a resurgent France. That’s a welcome distraction but we know it doesn’t have the heft of the real loss being felt by all our own ‘non-elite’ young people at a time when they so badly need to be back playing.

My only hope is that those boys and girls will soon be forgetting their dark uncertain cooped up pandemic days and nights, without the company of their friends and team mates; forgetting too what they missed out on and what they have lost.

Here’s hoping that young Irish people can return soon to outdoor play, ending a long hibernation for their sports gear. Won’t the boots feel good on larger feet, however tight? Won’t the clean gear look good on bigger bodies, however snug? Won’t the rackets and hurleys and balls feel so right, so right in the hand?

Here’s hoping that the heart swell of joy in that good shot or save, that clap on the back from a team-mate, or word of praise from a coach will soon allow in the forgetting of the past; allowing dreaming of the future to begin again.

Here’s hoping.