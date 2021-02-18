Elite 'micro-meet' gives Irish track stars last chance to impress before European Championships

For some Irish athletes, this is the last stop on the road to next month’s European Indoors. For others it’s merely the beginning, an opportunity to blow off the competitive cobwebs after many months of training hibernation, waiting patiently for a race on home soil.

This weekend’s Irish Life Health elite micro-meet in Abbotstown will see the first athletics action in several months in the Republic, with more than 60 top athletes ready to run, jump and throw during two days of action at the Sport Ireland national indoor arena.

Limited to those tracking towards either the European Indoors next month or this summer’s Olympic Games, it’s a highly select cluster of elite athletes who have been granted government approval to compete via the Sport Ireland Expert Group.

The procedures they have to go through are as strict as you might expect, with antigen testing and temperature checks mandatory on the day along with health questionnaires to be filled out for seven days prior. Races will be staggered with long breaks between so only a handful of athletes are in the arena at any one time.

“Huge credit to Athletics Ireland and Sport Ireland for getting this across the line because unless there was a real desire and a will it would have been very easy to let things pass,” said Sarah Lavin, who will compete in the 60m hurdles en route to next month’s European Indoors in Torun.

“I think we’re going to see really good performances. The fact people are so limited with competitions means if you’re in shape, you’re coming this weekend, and that’s the bottom line. I’m excited not just for my own event but for others too and I know there’ll be more added to the list for Torun.”

Marcus Lawler will compete in the 60m and 200m and the 25-year-old will be hoping to boost his Olympic ranking with a strong performance in the 200m on Saturday, where he will face Leon Reid and Mark Smyth, while he’ll also have hopes of securing qualification for the European Indoors in the shorter sprint on Sunday.

Like Lavin, he was forced to venture around mainland Europe in recent weeks to find competitive opportunities – which he is eligible to do as an elite athlete – and he’s relieved to now have a chance to race on home soil.

“At the time Ireland was hammered with Covid and there wasn’t anything happening here so I had to look elsewhere,” he said. “We worked very hard over the winter and now we’re ready to compete.”

Mark English will be the star attraction in the middle-distance events, the two-time European Indoor medallist taking on John Fitzsimons and rising star Cian McPhillips over 800m on Saturday afternoon. National champion Gerard O’Donnell takes on Matthew Behan in the men’s 60m hurdles, with both looking to secure European Indoor qualification, while the concluding men’s 3000m on Saturday should prove a cracker with Darragh McElhinney taking on Hiko Tonosa and John Travers.

Phil Healy will be first into action on Sunday in the women’s 400m in what is her first race of the season, where the chief threat will come from national outdoor 400m champion Sophie Becker, while Christopher O’Donnell will be the favourite in the men’s equivalent.

National outdoor champion Iseult O’Donnell will take on Louise Shanahan, Katie Kirk and Claire Mooney in the women’s 800m while action will conclude on Sunday with the 60-metre races, where seven of Ireland’s fastest will compete in each race.

The action begins at 11.40am on both days and the full event will be live streamed on Athletics Ireland’s YouTube channel.