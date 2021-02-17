Nadia Power breaks own Irish record in third-place finish in Poland

Power's good run in the build-up to the European Championships continued in Poland tonight
Nadia Power breaks own Irish record in third-place finish in Poland

Power's good run in the build-up to the European Championships continued in Poland tonight

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 18:42
Joel Slattery

Nadia Power has broken her own Irish record en route to a third-place finish at a World Indoor Tour event in Poland tonight.

The 2:00.98 time broke her Irish indoor record of 2:02.44 she ran when finishing second in the 800m at an event in Vienna two weeks ago.

The run saw her finish behind Ethiopia's Habitam Alemu and Poland's Joanna Jozwik.

This result will also now put her into a strong position in relation to an Olympic qualification spot.

The Dubliner's run of good form has seen her run her three fastest ever times since the turn of the year.

Power will now return to Dublin to focus on a block of training before competing at the European Indoor Athletics Championships which take place in Toran next month.

More in this section

Aaron Hill knocked out of Welsh Open after 4-1 loss to Ali Carter Aaron Hill knocked out of Welsh Open after 4-1 loss to Ali Carter
Australian Open Tennis The show must go on: Rafael Nadal urges tennis to ‘find solutions’ surrounding quarantining
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed Organisers ‘extremely confident’ Tokyo 2020 on track but expecting ‘challenges’
Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton Weigh In - Manchester Central

Hand injury forces Carl Frampton to postpone his fight with Jamel Herring

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up