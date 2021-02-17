Nadia Power breaks own Irish record in third-place finish in Poland

Nadia Power has broken her own Irish record en route to a third-place finish at a World Indoor Tour event in Poland tonight.
The 2:00.98 time broke her Irish indoor record of 2:02.44 she ran when finishing second in the 800m at an event in Vienna two weeks ago.
The run saw her finish behind Ethiopia's Habitam Alemu and Poland's Joanna Jozwik.
This result will also now put her into a strong position in relation to an Olympic qualification spot.
The Dubliner's run of good form has seen her run her three fastest ever times since the turn of the year.
Power will now return to Dublin to focus on a block of training before competing at the European Indoor Athletics Championships which take place in Toran next month.