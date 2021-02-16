Former South Africa rising star surprised with call-up to Ireland ‘A’ squad

North West Warriors all-rounder Graham Hume is part of the 16-man touring party who are going to Bangladesh this week
Graham Hume of North West Warriors has been included in the Ireland Wolves squad for the tour of Bangladesh. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile.

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 15:08
Joel Slattery

A former rising star of South African cricket has expressed his shock at his selection in the Ireland Wolves squad as they prepare to tour Bangladesh.

North West Warriors all-rounder Graham Hume, spent four years playing at Coleraine Cricket Club as their overseas professional before becoming Director of Cricket at Waringstown.

Eligible to represent Ireland from 2022, Hume’s was surprised to be included with the Wolves - the ‘A’ team - for the tour which commences with a four-day game at the end of the month.

“It was a very exciting moment as I didn’t really expect to be going,” Hume admitted, describing the moment selector Andrew White told him he was going on the eight-match tour.

“It probably took a while to sink in. Also, knowing that I will be in the privileged position to travel at these strange times is something that I recognise.”

With the pandemic - and inclement weather - meaning there was very little cricket in 2020, Hume still says the year went “pretty well” for him personally and he has tried to make the most of the off-season ahead of a busy 2021.

“I have spent most of my winter training and working on my fitness. Training indoors during the winter is something I’m not completely used to yet, but it’s about making the most of it and always trying to make yourself a better cricketer.”

Hume was born in South Africa where he played first-class cricket for Gauteng. Back in 2010, he starred for the country of his birth in the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, where he was his team's leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

In that competition, he was part of a South Africa side that beat Ireland - with current senior captain Andy Balbirnie and star opening batsman Paul Stirling part of the Irish side that day.

Meanwhile, head coach Pete Johnston and George Dockrell, who was due to captain Ireland in the first-class match against Bangladesh A will now not be going on the tour.

Graham Ford and Stuart Barnes will now oversee the whole tour from a coaching perspective and Dockrell is replaced in the squad by Ruhan Pretorius.

The first-class match followed by seven limited-overs games will give Irish players a taste of Asian conditions against a Bangladesh A side who will be backboned with players who won the Under-19 World Cup 12 months ago.

