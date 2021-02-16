Jason Smyth still driven ‘to do what seems impossible’

The process stays the same, as does his end goal. “It’s about doing what’s seen as impossible,” says Jason Smyth. “That’s something that has always driven me.”

After racking up 20 gold medals at European, world, and Paralympic level over the last 16 years, the 33-year-old Derry sprinter could easily be content to call time on a career that ranks among the greats of Irish sport. And yet, there’s the promise of so much more.

“I know I can run faster,” he says. “Secondly, I like to try to achieve things that possibly nobody will ever achieve again.”

Smyth has a 100-metre personal best of 10.22, and his record at the past three Paralympic Games is a thing of beauty: five events, five gold medals.

He obliterated his opposition at the Beijing Games in 2008, winning 100m and 200m gold in the T13 (partially sighted) category. He did the same four years later in London, though the 200m was dropped from his classification ahead of the Rio Games in 2016 and so the 100m will again be his sole focus in Tokyo.

He’ll turn 34 a month before the Games begin in August, an age once considered past it in speed and power events. Usain Bolt retired at 30, but for every rule there are exceptions: Justin Gatlin won the world 100m title at 35; Kim Collins ran 9.93 at the age of 40. So, when might Smyth walk away?

“I wish I could tell you the answer,” he says. “I don’t know.” The one big plus of the Paralympics being pushed back 12 months is that the bridge to the next edition in Paris is now only three years.

“I believe I can go that long. I don’t see why not if I can stay healthy.” For most mature sprinters, that’s the great unknown. When events resumed last summer, Smyth only got two races in — clocking 10.88 and 10.89 for 100m — before a back problem called a halt to his season.

“Motivation isn’t an issue,” he says. “The issue for all athletes as they get older is when the body tells you enough is enough. And that you can’t plan for.”

Rest assured if his body holds up, it won’t be anytime soon. Smyth is currently training in the Canary Islands and while he takes advice from several mentors, he’s the coaching captain of his own ship.

He isn’t a fan of indoor racing so will bypass this weekend’s elite-only event in Abbotstown, and he plans to open his outdoor season in May, likely aborting plans to race in the US in favour of events in Ireland and Europe.

“It’s been an incredible journey and you know over the next number of years it’s going to be over,” he says.

“So you don’t want to regret any of it. You want to make the most of it, enjoy it and make it last as long as possible. Because you can never replace it.”

- Jason Smyth, Toyota ambassador and world’s fastest Paralympian, was speaking at the launch of Toyota’s Start Your Impossible campaign.