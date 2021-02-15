Cricket Ireland confirm fixtures against South Africa and Zimbabwe

Cricket Ireland have this afternoon confirmed home internationals against South Africa and Zimbabwe this year.

Officials are also in discussions with their Pakistani counterparts about the re-fixtures of two T20Is postponed from 2020.

The 12 white-ball fixtures are set to be played across three Irish venues, with Clontarf – Ireland’s fourth international venue – still unavailable in 2021.

However officials also admit that they are also 'looking into hosting matches' in England due to the constraints on the number of fresh pitches available

Cricket Ireland CEO, Warren Deutrom, said: “The year 2021 is certainly full of optimism, but of course we can’t ignore the great uncertainties still in the world, and our planning is trying to factor that in as much as possible.

"We have some massive targets this year, whether it’s men’s World Cup Super League matches and building towards the T20 World Cup in October, or else the Women’s World Cup Qualifier, and regional qualifying for the next Women’s T20 World Cup. Our international and domestic match planning needs to be tailored to preparing for those major milestones, as well as reacting as quickly as possible to the likely setbacks COVID-19 may present.”

He explained: “For our senior men, there are six World Cup Super League matches included in the schedule, in which we welcome back South Africa who last played here 14 years ago, while we shall be resuming our competitive clashes with Zimbabwe, who played a great series here in 2019.”

In relation to other international men’s fixtures, we are still in discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board about the timing and location of playing the two T20Is postponed from 2020.

"As in 2020, we won’t have access to one of our four internationally-accredited grounds with Clontarf still unavailable to host international matches.

"Given the constraints on the number of fresh pitches available, and needing to cater for at least 12 men’s matches, we are looking into hosting matches in England, as we did with Bangladesh last year.

"This makes additional sense as the touring side will already be operating in a bio-bubble in England, which would smooth other complications around visas, quarantining and other COVID-related conditions that will arise in moving countries."

A further two-match T20 International series against Pakistan is still in discussion with the Pakistan Cricket Board and England & Wales Cricket Board, with an announcement to be made in due course.

Cricket Ireland can also confirm a three-match men’s ODI series against Netherlands will precede the home calendar. The fixtures will also be part of the World Cup Super League.

ODI series against Netherlands: 4 June: Netherlands v Ireland, 1st ODI; 7 June: Netherlands v Ireland 2nd ODI; 9 June: Netherlands v Ireland, 3rd ODI. Venue and match details will be released shortly.

Ireland v South Africa series: 11 July: Ireland v South Africa, 1st ODI (Malahide)*; 13 July: Ireland v South Africa, 2nd ODI (Malahide)*; 16 July: Ireland v South Africa, 3rd ODI (Malahide)*; 20 July: Ireland v South Africa, 1st T20I (Malahide); 22 July: Ireland v South Africa, 2nd T20I (Stormont); 25 July: Ireland v South Africa, 3rd T20I (Stormont) Ireland v Zimbabwe series: 6 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 1st ODI (Stormont)*; 8 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI (Stormont)*; 11 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI (Stormont)*; 15 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 1st T20I (Bready); 17 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I (Bready); 20 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I (Bready)

* Matches form part of the ICC World Cup Super League