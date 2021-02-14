Tributes paid after death of Welsh snooker hero Doug Mountjoy

Tributes are pouring in from the snooker community after star Welsh cueman Doug Mountjoy passed away, aged 78.

A name synonymous with snooker's golden 80s era, and famed for his ruffled dress shirts, Mountjoy won the UK Championship twice, in 1978 and 1988, the Masters in 1977, as well as the Irish Masters in 1981. He also won a string of Welsh titles and was World Championship runner-up in 1981, when he was beaten in the final by Steve Davis.

Here’s Doug Mountjoy producing a break of 145 in the 1981 World Championship, a then Crucible record which stood for another two years.



He went on to reach the final that year, losing out to Steve Davis.

Ireland's former world champion Ken Doherty tweeted: "Very sorry to hear the passing of Doug Mountjoy today, he was a great player and character. My condolences to his family and friends."

Jimmy White added: "Sorry to hear about the loss of a great legend of the sport. Rip Doug Mountjoy."

And Neal Foulds recalled his first encounter with the Glamorgan man: "First time I saw Doug Mountjoy play. Inaugural Pontins Pro-Am 1974. Won it as an amateur. Sleeves rolled up all week, beat John Spencer in the final. Battery flat on his car, pushed it out of the car park the next day, winners cheque in pocket. RIP to a proper snooker man."

What a lovely picture from a bygone age this is. Doug Mountjoy with commentator Ted Lowe in 1980.



Picture: Alan Gilbert Purcell/Fairfax Media via Getty

That second UK Championship win — overcoming Stephen Hendry in the final — came when Mountjoy enjoyed a career resurgence in his 40s, having rebuilt his game with coach Frank Callan.

At 46, Doug Mountjoy became the oldest winner of the UK Championship in 1988 when he defeated rising star @SHendry775 16-12 in the final 🏆



A moment of snooker history.

He became the tournament's oldest winner, at 46, returning to the world's top 16, where he remained until 1992. He continued to play professionally until 1997, despite a battle with lung cancer.

He then concentrated on coaching, but reappeared at the World Championship in 2000 and 2002.

Very sad on the eve of the Welsh Open. Hope there is a nice tribute for Doug this week RIP😢 https://t.co/QCnVkWzTAr — Neil Robertson🌱 (@nr147) February 14, 2021



