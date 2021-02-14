Tributes paid after death of Welsh snooker hero Doug Mountjoy

The Welshman was a name synonymous with snooker's golden 80s era 
Doug Mountjoy of Wales lines up the cue ball during his World Snooker Championship first round match against Barry West on 16 April 1988 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images)

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 18:55

Tributes are pouring in from the snooker community after star Welsh cueman Doug Mountjoy passed away, aged 78.

A name synonymous with snooker's golden 80s era, and famed for his ruffled dress shirts, Mountjoy won the UK Championship twice, in 1978 and 1988, the Masters in 1977, as well as the Irish Masters in 1981. He also won a string of Welsh titles and was World Championship runner-up in 1981, when he was beaten in the final by Steve Davis.

Ireland's former world champion Ken Doherty tweeted: "Very sorry to hear the passing of Doug Mountjoy today, he was a great player and character. My condolences to his family and friends."

Jimmy White added: "Sorry to hear about the loss of a great legend of the sport. Rip Doug Mountjoy."

And Neal Foulds recalled his first encounter with the Glamorgan man: "First time I saw Doug Mountjoy play. Inaugural Pontins Pro-Am 1974. Won it as an amateur. Sleeves rolled up all week, beat John Spencer in the final. Battery flat on his car, pushed it out of the car park the next day, winners cheque in pocket. RIP to a proper snooker man."

That second UK Championship win — overcoming Stephen Hendry in the final — came when Mountjoy enjoyed a career resurgence in his 40s, having rebuilt his game with coach Frank Callan.

He became the tournament's oldest winner, at 46, returning to the world's top 16, where he remained until 1992. He continued to play professionally until 1997, despite a battle with lung cancer.

He then concentrated on coaching, but reappeared at the World Championship in 2000 and 2002.


