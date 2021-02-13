Nadia Power wins in Belgium as preparation for Euros continues

Nadia Power has continued her strong form as he ran the second-fastest time of her career indoors to win the 800m at the IFAM meeting in Belgium in 2.02.83.
This follows on from a series of great performances by the Dubliner including breaking the Irish record in her first outing of the season, in Vienna last month.
The convincing win saw here cross the finish line ahead of Germany’s Tanja Spill with 2:03.75, with Italy’s Elena Bello third in 2:03.91.
Power will next race in the 800m at the World Indoor Tour (Gold) in Torún, Poland next Wednesday before attention turns to the European Indoor Athletics Championships which take place in the same venue from March 5-7.