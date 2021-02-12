Munster Reds to get more games and investment in Cricket Ireland strategy

Investing in and developing young talent in Munster have been touted as a key part of Cricket Ireland's strategy as the sport's governing body announced a restructure to the Inter-Provincial Series.

Having been a part of the 20-over competition since 2017, the Munster Reds will now take part in the Inter-Provincial Cup, the 50-over tournament which also includes Leinster Lightning, Northern Knights and North-West Warriors, from 2021.

The 50-over Cup will see each team play each other twice giving Munster six games against the best players in the country.

In the Inter-Provincial Trophy, the 20-over format, there will be a series of three-day festivals as the quartet play off against each other.

The way the squads are selected are also set to be changed as Cricket Ireland look to "raise the quality and competitiveness of the competition".

Leinster Lightning have won 11 of the 14 titles on offer in both formats since the competitions were introduced in 2013.

Cricket Ireland also announced an 'emerging' competitions where the four provincial unions will give up-and-coming players a chance to shine. There will now be performance coaching hubs set up for the four teams, with Munster being based in Dublin in the short-term.

“A key piece of this structural reform is the increased commitment to Munster Cricket’s player development pathway, and the introduction of a new formalised emerging team competition," said Richard Holdsworth, High-Performance Director for Cricket Ireland.

"Both of these moves demonstrate a collective endeavour between Cricket Ireland and Provincial Unions to nurture young talent and further enhance that pipeline of players into the national set-up,"

“The future investment in Munster aims to improve the identification and development of local talent. It is fair to say that current structures were not developing talent at the rate hoped for, so a renewed focus was agreed with Munster Cricket Union and we believe this will provide a boost to Munster-based cricket representation at senior levels in years to come.

“In the meantime, we are giving the next cohort of Munster-based players the best chance to develop via the emerging competition so that we can fast-track local talent into the Munster squad as soon as they are ready.”

Last year was a frustrating one for Munster Reds as the pandemic and bad weather meant very little cricket was possible. Four out of their six games were rained off while they lost both games to Leinster.

That squad in 2020 included Jonathan Garth, Neil Rock and Cardiff-born Jeremy Lawlor - all of whom were earlier this week named in the Ireland Wolves squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.