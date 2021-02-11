Tom Brady tosses Lombardi Trophy across the water as Bucs continue Super Bowl celebrations

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl success with a boat party in the Florida city on Wednesday - with star quarterback Tom Brady showing the football is not all he is equipped at throwing.
Video from the celebrations show the 43-year-old tossing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat across the water to teammate Cameron Brate in another boat.
While the players' celebrations continue, the team's head coach is already looking ahead to next season.
Bruce Arians believes Brady and Co can return to defend their Super Bowl title in 2022.
“I’m coming back, trying to get two and then we’ll see after that," Arians, 68, said. "But I love these guys and we have a great staff, great team…”