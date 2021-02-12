A step in the right direction: How exercise is helping to ease lockdown struggle

So there you have it.

No inter-county GAA, not even a sniff of it until after Easter. And even then, there are no guarantees.

Things are always liable to change fast in this pandemic, but it’s important to recognise this before we pick a path through what the next few months might bring.

The main thing is that there will be no club GAA in place of inter-county. The ‘elite status’ tag was a means of keeping interaction and travel down.

At most, it would mean 62 inter-county teams out training and playing.

If that is gone, there is no chance of approximately 2,200 club teams going back out.

For GAA members, the short term will be full of anguish and frustration. That too, shall pass. In the meantime, we must continue to exercise in any form we can. We’ve been here before in the first lockdown. It can be done.

Twenty years ago, Professor Niall Moyna of DCU and RTÉ’s Operation Transformation was advocating regular exercise as the most effective means to combat ill-health. At the time he stated 20 minutes walking every day of the year was ample.

At the time, his preferred method was a 20-minute daily run, stretching to an hour one day of the weekend.

Nowadays, the knees do not allow that, so he layers up before the crack of dawn and does two hours daily on his bicycle.

There’s nothing for it but to take the lessons the pandemic can teach us about our own health.

“It is a wake-up call,” he acknowledges. “In many ways, we might have lost that bit of resilience that the previous generation had. When they had no TV, maybe a transistor radio and that was life. You read books.

“We have all this technology around us at the minute. Imagine taking away a mobile phone from a 15-year-old today, sure you might as well cut off their arm!

What it has taught us as a nation, is if the environment is correct, if we had the right environment, people will engage in physical activity.

Having spent 19 years in Pittsburgh and observed how other nations exercise, the Scotstown man believes the GAA can still be central to anyone who has finished their playing days.

“For the most part, and I don’t apologise for saying this, but if it wasn’t for the GAA there would be no sporting infrastructure in the country. But it was provided for playing that sport,” he states.

Professor Niall Moyna: ‘We need to be more innovative in providing safe environments that promote physical activity.’

“Only a small percentage play sport and by the ages of 25-30, your sporting career is over.

“So I think as a nation we need to be more innovative in providing safe environments that promote physical activity.

“If you are living in a remote area and you are out for a walk, there is no lighting or a sidewalk. That defeats the purpose. And a local park could be 10 miles away.

“So I think we are very lucky as a country in that we don’t get the extremes of temperature that many other countries in Europe get. Maybe we get snow one week of the year. So you can exercise every single day in an outdoor environment.

“I see from my own club in Scotstown, they have put a walking trail around their training area. And it is lit. We need to see far more things like that happening.

The problem is, you have to walk out to that, so when you walk out from the village to the training centre, there is no sidewalks, you have to drive there, so that defeats the purpose.

“If you are living in the inner city of Dublin, you are living in an apartment complex and everything around you is concrete. So I think it’s a wake-up call that people will engage. People will become physically active to create the environment they need.”

It may seem grim right now.

The wider media may not realise it but they are wearing people down with the overarching narrative. Even so, it’s almost as if the human stories of loss and tragedy, even among those under 50, are no longer newsworthy.

Is it so that people still need scaring into doing the right thing? Maybe.

But hope is never far. As glib as ‘one day at a time’ sounds, it’s all we have right now.

The evidence holds that people are taking ownership of their health and fitness. Back in November, data compiled by AIB across one million customers showed that bike sales spiked by 30% in Ireland during the first lockdown, 40% in Dublin. The initial 5k running craze was replaced with a 10k craze. Without the usual hectic charge of rushing children hither and tither, adults are looking after themselves better.

“The anecdotal evidence, from talking to people on Zoom and whatever is that there are a lot more people out walking and cycling. That seems to be the case,” says Moyna.

“Whether that is a biased example, because there are a lot of people working in urban areas, you can imagine these apartment complexes in Dublin with dozens of people and there are very little green spaces, we have to be careful.

“It’s a bit like people when they ask me for advice. If you live in inner-city Dublin or west Cork, life is very, very different.

There are certain people, depending on their environment and where they live, their access to facilities. There are people on the coast or living near a park or a forest trail, sure that is wonderful.

He continues: “I think in general, people are taking the opportunity. They are not doing it on purpose, they are realising: ‘I need to get out of the house’ and then all of a sudden, they are starting to exercise. And maybe inadvertently they are realising: ‘This exercise isn’t so bad.’

“And they don’t have to do a lot to feel very good and if that is the lesson we have from all of this I would be happy.”