Australian Open day four: Kenin’s exit, Fognini’s feud and Nadal’s heckler

Rafael Nadal dealt with American qualifier Michael Mmoh and a heckler to set up a third-round meeting with Britain’s Cameron Norrie
Australian Open day four: Kenin’s exit, Fognini’s feud and Nadal’s heckler

A spectator is escorted from the Rod Laver Arena. Picture: Rick Rycroft/AP

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 14:28
PA Sport Staff

Rafael Nadal dealt with American qualifier Michael Mmoh and a heckler to set up a third-round meeting with Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who won a late-night four-setter.

Ashleigh Barty is safely through but defending champion Sofia Kenin bowed out.

Here, we wrap up day four of the Australian Open.

Picture of the day

Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis waves goodbye to the Rod Laver Arena following his five-set loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas (Rick Rycroft/AP)

Shock of the day

An emotional Kenin admitted the pressure got to her after she tumbled out with a stunning 6-3 6-2 defeat to Kaia Kanepi.

Comeback of the day

Feliciano Lopez may be closing in on 40, but he is playing some of his best tennis in the twilight years of his career and proved he can still outlast the youngsters. Appearing in his 75th consecutive grand slam – going back to Wimbledon in 2002 – the Spaniard appeared dead and buried against Lorenzo Sonego as he found himself two sets and a break down. But that is when the fun started.

Feud of the day

(Hamish Blair/AP)

Fabio Fognini’s battle with fellow Italian Salvatore Caruso continued after their five-set marathon, to the point where an official had to step in. Fognini had won 14-12 in the deciding tie-break.

I didn’t want to stay until the end anyway

(Rick Rycroft/AP)

This female spectator may have enjoyed the Melbourne hospitality a little too much after interrupting Nadal’s match.

Quote of the day

Fallen seeds

Women: Sofia Kenin (4)
Men: Lorenzo Sonego (31)

The third-round clash in the men’s draw between Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios takes centre stage on Friday – although it will be on Kyrgios’ favourite John Cain Arena – while Novak Djokovic will look to continue his long winning streak here against American Taylor Fritz.

Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka and last year’s beaten finalist Garbine Muguruza are the headline names in action in the women’s draw.

More in this section

Australian Open Tennis Thanasi Kokkinakis’ return ends in five-set thriller against Stefanos Tsitsipas
Monaco - 2020 Diamond League Which speed king will take the 100m crown from Usain Bolt at Tokyo Olympics?
Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Elland Road Risk of Covid transmission via shared sports gear ‘likely to be low’, study says
australianwrappa-sourceplace: uk
Olympics Tokyo Mori

Head of Tokyo 2020 organising committee set to quit over sexist remarks – report

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up