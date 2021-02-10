The hardest thing in Irish sport: It's vital to listen to your inner voice

After a dazzling career in camogie and ladies football with Cork, Mary O’Connor moved smoothly to sports administration and is now CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport.

A good vantage point, to pick out the hardest thing in Irish sport?

O’Connor identifies an athlete’s inner narrative - self talk, in the parlance of sports psychology - as “one of the hardest things” for any sportsperson to deal with, and all the harder because it’s invisible.

“Take Peter O’Mahony and Billy Burns - you can imagine the self talk they’ve had in the last few days.

“It only became apparent to me coming out of my teenage years - it was then I picked up on the impact that it can have on an athlete.

“It was always there, and everyone does a post mortem on how they played in a game but when I started playing senior I definitely had a way - particularly in camogie - of using self talk to help myself through a game if I wasn’t going well.

"Cue words, like ‘first touch’ or ‘work hard’ or ‘track back’, and I still remember them though I haven’t played in 12 or 13 years.

They were very important cues because they helped to keep me on the straight and narrow.

Clearly the flip side of the coin is the potential for self-doubt, which is where O’Connor invokes the power of the coach to help the athlete.

“If you’re the kind of player who’s really immersed in their game then self talk can be negative or positive, which is why I feel the role of the coach is so important.

“The coach has to manage every individual, and each individual is different, so he or she has the chance to reinforce the self talk if it’s positive, or to change it if it’s negative.

“And you can see it affect some players negatively, by their body language. Then the good coach will put an arm around the player.”

It’s no surprise that O’Connor mentions good coaching, given the coach she dealt with for much of her career.

“Éamonn Ryan, God rest him, often mentioned John Terry to us when I was with Cork. He’d refer to Terry missing a penalty in the Champions League final, saying here was a professional athlete missing a shot from twelve yards out.

Éamonn would say jokingly, ‘he’ll still get paid tomorrow’, but his point was if this player, as a professional, wasn’t going to let a miss bother him, then why should we as amateurs let a miss bother us?

“Another morning at training Éamonn addressed an issue within the team. We were hitting a lot of wides in game so he read out an interview with Andriy Shevchenko - who also played for Chelsea - where he said if he had a bad miss in a game he gave himself ten seconds and then he got over it. A great lesson.

“In other cases - and maybe particularly in Gaelic games - players can tend to dwell on misses rather than what they’re doing well, and that’s where the self talk comes in.”

Former Cork ladies football manager Eamonn Ryan, who passed away last month, with Angela Walsh, left, Geraldine O'Flynn and Deirdre O'Reilly, right, after the 2014 All-Ireland final win. Picture: Brendan Moran

O’Connor adds that “nobody knows what’s going through a player’s mind” in a game.

“If Patrick Horgan is taking a free he obviously has a routine going through his head. Last weekend you could see Owen Farrell talking aloud to himself taking penalties for England against Scotland.

“Every player has that internal conversation going on, and it’s very hard for a player to stop negative thoughts if they’re in a bad patch. And if they’re going well it’s about thinking, ‘I’m doing this thing well but can I do that thing better?’

“I remember training and I’d say to myself ‘this is tough going’, but I wouldn’t interpret that as ‘this is tough, I’m going to stop’, I’d interpret it as ‘this is tough, it feels great and I’m able to do this’.

I sometimes think there isn’t enough done to prepare coaches to assist players in that, particularly elite players.

A good starting point is a coach’s empathy with players. And being proactive when it comes to a player’s struggles.

“Éamonn would always try to pre-empt the problem, while other coaches might only recognise a player’s problem when it manifests itself.

“His empathy was huge. He would say, standing on the sideline, if someone made a bad pass or kicked a bad wide, ‘the last person who wants to make a bags of that is the player’ - and that’s a direct quote.

“That empathy is massive in a coach, and Éamonn was the kind of person and coach who had that naturally.

“Now there might be some players whose self talk might need to be reined back a bit, they might think they’re going to rule the world, but I think most athletes are honest with themselves.”