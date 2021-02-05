Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Kansas City’s MVP who hasn’t played a minute this season

When Tom Brady dropped a bombshell and announced his 20-year silverware laden stint with the New England Patriots was at an end, the reaction was predictably galactic. This is, after all, an organisation and media machine united to ensure a 17-week regular season lasts 365 days.

ESPN personality Stephen A Smith predicted a backlash for head coach Bill Belichick and revealed Patriots owner Robert Kraft rang him after the news broke to stress it was Brady’s decision to leave.

Mark Wahlberg, David Beckham and Snoop Dogg were all asked for their reaction. A Washington Post headline announced that New England was losing “a quarterback and a hero.”

He left for Tampa Bay and powered them to their second-ever Super Bowl. Another triumph for a 43-year-old who is now widely recognised as the greatest of all time.

On Sunday, he will face the greatest in the world. Patrick Mahomes can become the second quarterback ever to lead his team to back-to-back Super Bowl wins within their first three years as an NFL starter. The only one to achieve this feat so far is Brady.

This is a showdown with seismic implications. Status and legacies are on the line. As a result, every superpower a quarterback could ask for will be on show; poise under pressure, decision making, uncanny field vision, golden arms.

A match-up straight out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The NFL’s affection for the quarterback is long-established. This is a sport that was forever dominated by bulk with many a mammoth piano pusher; the maestro in the middle charged with moving the chains was always destined for prominence. That has only escalated over the past two decades with the rise of the passing game.

A more recent phenomenon is the infatuation with the big trench warriors. Offensive linesmen are players who provide protection rather than creation. They have surged to become some of American sports’ most prized athletes. It is a remarkable tale expertly charted in the book and movie, The Blind Side.

But time flies and that tale is dated. The star of that story was Michael Oher, a left tackle. The evolution of edge runners and shotgun formations meant smart teams stopped investing disproportionately at left tackle. Some started to target guards in the draft. Ultimately, it became about the unit. The O-line is now defined by five, not one.

It could be a deciding factor in this matchup. After signing a 10-year extension, Mahomes became a half-billion man. The Chiefs’ shrewd front office knew he required protection from millionaire men. A handpicked group of veteran pro-bowlers was assembled.

Those plans have been ravaged. Instead, come Sunday a patchwork group of journeymen, some out of position, will attempt to stop a blitz-heavy defence from mauling Mahomes.

Four of five starters are missing; one disaster after another. It was best summarised by the sight of a crestfallen left tackle Eric Fisher on the sideline being consoled by various Kansas City backroom staff during their recent AFC Championship win over the Bills. He had torn his Achilles and would miss the final.

Left guard Kelechi Osemele tore tendons in both knees during week five. Former All-Pro Mitchell Schwartz was left entertaining Chiefs fans on Twitter with his insightful analysis and various lasagne recipes after injuring his back in the same week.

It means Andy Reid’s outfit have been forced to adapt. Stefan Wisniewski, who spent most of this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will start as a guard. Backup right tackle Mike Remmers will switch to the left. Heading into this season, Kansas City had a $35m offensive line. The one that will play this weekend is worth a fifth of that.

Understandably, Tampa Bay are not exactly trembling with fear.

“I didn’t even know who that was,” Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul said of Remmers on Monday. “Man, I’m not going to lie to you. Is this a tackle that you’re talking about?”

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is Kansas City’s true ‘MVP’ this season. He also won’t play in the Super Bowl.

He hasn’t played a single snap all year. Tardif was the first offensive linesmen they lost, but he remains on the frontline. Literally.

The Canadian was the starting right guard when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year. At the start of the season, he opted out and started working in an extended-care facility in his native Montreal helping combat Covid-19.

After six years with the franchise, the 29-year-old medical school graduate was on the field for every single offensive play as the Chiefs ended a 51-year wait against the 49ers last February. To celebrate, he decided to sail the Caribbean with his girlfriend. All the while he watched updates roll in on his phone as coronavirus spread to South Africa, across Asia, into the US and Europe. Midway through, they had to prematurely end the trip.

In a startling piece with Sports Illustrated, Tardif explained how he was overcome with an urge to do something. He saw a virus devastating much of the global population, targeting the most vulnerable, and decided to step in the way of it. His job has always been protecting people.

He contacted public health authorities and explained he had a medical degree but had not yet obtained a license to practice. They put him to work doing nursing and orderly duties.

What is striking across the various interviews Tardif has done over the past year is the mental stress that came with his decision and his admirable honesty when discussing it. Tense thoughts constantly rolled around his head. What would happen to his contract? Should he sleep in the same bed as his partner? He watched case numbers go down and the Chiefs continue to rise and admitted thinking, was this the right decision?

Of course, there is no doubt that it was. His self-sacrifice cannot but be true inspiration. He turned his back on fame and money to care for people. Tardif will return to the team next year; for now his focus is on more urgent matters.

So, he will miss America’s game, the cultural phenomenon. It has been billed as two greats going toe-to-toe for their own hero status. That is hard to square with the fact Bucs receiver Antonio Brown spent this week congratulating himself for proving the doubters wrong.

Brown was cut by two different teams earlier this season after two allegations of sexual assault, and allegations he attempted to intimidate someone who came forward, as well as an Instagram Live driveway showdown with police. After serving a suspension. Brown was welcomed with open arms by Tampa Bay and Tom Brady, who invited him to move into his house such was his desperation to secure the signature.

Chiefs’ receiver Tyreek Hill is similarly problematic. Hill plead guilty to domestic abuse by strangulation while in college. Last July, the NFL decided not to suspend him after a domestic violence case involving his three-year-old son. That came after a leaked recording of Hill’s fiancée, Crystal Espinal, accusing him of terrifying the boy. The Johnson County district attorney announced he could not charge Hill because it was not clear how the boy had sustained his injuries.

The fact that this sport has a domestic violence problem is not new, but it is a reminder that creating idols within it is futile. The NFL does have a hero, he just won’t be in the stadium on Sunday.