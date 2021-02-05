Hockey League season formally abandoned but cups could yet be played

As widely anticipated, the 2020/21 EY Hockey League seasons have been formally “abandoned” due to the on-going restrictions related to Covid-19.

Just three rounds of competition were possible in September before a tightening of government guidelines saw the all-island leagues put on hold.

Confirming the decision, Hockey Ireland chairman Eric Brady said the decision was “inevitable” but was hopeful some competitions could be played during the summer should situations allow.

The plan is to start the leagues fresh in September in the same format with the same line-up of clubs.

“We know that this is very disappointing for all clubs and players, but we simply no longer have the time to complete this year’s leagues,” Brady said.

“However, we are continuing to look at other avenues that may provide players and clubs with competitive hockey at some stage, should this become possible.”

Of the options of alternative competitions, the Irish Senior Cup, Irish Hockey Trophy, and Irish Hockey Challenge could potentially be played in a shortened format.

Hockey Ireland, meanwhile, will work with the four provincial branches to see whether localised competitions could also be deployed in some shape or form.

The four All-Ireland schools championships were also cancelled.