Athletics Ireland confirm indoor micro meet

The February 20-21 meet will allow for a Covid-19 compliant event for European Indoor qualification purposes
Athletics Ireland confirm indoor micro meet

The February 20-21 meet will allow for a Covid-19 compliant event for European Indoor qualification purposes

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 21:40
Dylan King

Athletics Ireland has confirmed that the Sport Ireland Expert Group have secured government approval for an Indoor micro meet to take place for invited high-performance athletes in the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena later this month.

The February 20-21 meet will allow for a Covid-19 compliant event for European Indoor qualification purposes and for the attainment of Category E World Ranking points for all those athletes working towards Tokyo qualification.

Entry will be restricted to athletes tracking towards Olympic Games qualification and European Indoor Championships qualification, including senior relay panels, and invitations will be issued in the coming days.

A small number of additional athletes may be invited to ensure the event is compliant with permitting requirements so that all results are valid for qualification purposes.

The participation of each athlete must be approved by Government via Sport Ireland Expert Group.

With the European Indoor Championships currently scheduled to take place on March 5, 6, and 7 in Poland, Athletics Ireland recognises that many of the elite athletes need competition to enable qualification.

Athletics Ireland will ensure the safety of all athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, and staff takes priority during this event.

Welcoming the news, Athletics Ireland CEO Hamish Adams said: “It is a privilege for us to be allowed to host this micro event and we thank Sport Ireland and the Government for their backing and trust of Athletics Ireland.

“This event has been planned and negotiated over many weeks and we have committed to delivering an event of the highest safety standard to ensure the health status of all involved and that of our nation is protected.”

More in this section

Hockey - Commonwealth Games Day 6 Body-shaming and bullying - What's gone wrong with Australian women's hockey?
Tokyo Team Announcement  Liam Jegou Olympics-bound Liam Jegou: 'I've always been very proud to be Irish'
Bills Chiefs Football ‘I want lots of rings on my hand’ – Patrick Mahomes shares Super Bowl dreams
Athletics Ireland confirm indoor micro meet

2021 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship cancelled

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up