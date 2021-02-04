2021 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship cancelled

Organisers of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship have cancelled this year’s championship due to the ongoing government restrictions in relation to Covid-19.

It quickly follows last week’s cancellation of the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally. Earlier this week the TROA held a virtual meeting that led to its decision which in reality, had been expected.

The TROA is comprised of representatives from the ITRC events under the banners of both Motorsport Ireland and its British counterpart, the Motor Sport Association (MSA), who oversee the Circuit of Ireland and the Ulster Rallies.

So far, the three traditional opening rounds, the Galway International Rally, West Cork and the Circuit of Ireland have fallen victim to the current pandemic.

TROA chairperson Colman Hegarty said: “The decision to cancel the 2021 championship was taken at a recent virtual meeting of the TROA board of directors. The decision was made because of the uncertainty surrounding the running of events given the current Covid-19 situation. Three events have already been cancelled and ongoing restrictions mean that there is a degree of uncertainty regarding the other four events. The board decided it was in the best interest of all stakeholders to cancel this year’s championship.”

Hegarty added that the TROA will support the other four remaining rallies should any of them run in the latter part of 2021 even though they will not have championship status. “I would like to thank all our loyal competitors and stakeholders for their support and understanding in this difficult time for all of us. May I assure everybody that the Irish Tarmac Championship will be back in all its former glory in 2022 once Covid restrictions allow.”

The Irish Examiner understands that an announcement to cancel the Killarney Rally of the Lakes is imminent but has to be discussed with sponsors Cartell.ie and the Gleneagle Hotel.

Meanwhile, Motorsport Ireland has submitted a restart plan for the various levels of restrictions to Sport Ireland and are awaiting a response. Although MI has advised its 34 affiliated clubs of the Sport Ireland grant of €255,000 (to assist clubs for losses associated with the pandemic in 2020) the criteria of how clubs can apply has yet to be issued to all concerned. A sum of €210,000 was allocated to Motorsport Ireland (NGB) to cover loss of licence revenue (€110,000) and insurance support (€100,000).