Body-shaming and bullying - What's gone wrong with Australian women's hockey?

Hockey Australia, considered one of the market leaders in the sport, has now become embroiled in a crisis amid allegations of a “toxic culture, body-shaming and bullying”.

Three co-captains have stepped down in quick succession in 2020 while key players like current FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Rachael Lynch and Georgie Morgan did not receive contracts for 2021.

Their omissions led to a threat of strike action while a series of decorated former Hockeyroos decried the long-term culture within Hockey Australia leading to a number of others calling time early on in their careers.

An independent inquiry is currently underway while Hockey Australia’s high performance director Toni Cumpston resigned six months out from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Lynch and Morgan’s cutting brought the internal row into the public domain with fears their exclusion was punishment for voicing serious misgivings over shortfalls in their setup.

It led to an emergency players' meeting with calls for the duo to be reinstated via a letter from their union – the Australian Hockey Players Association – to Hockey Australia.

Former assistant coach and two-time Olympian Nicole Arrold is another to have walked away, saying bullying allegations had been poorly handled while the culture under coach Paul Gaudoin was “chaotic and disorganised”.

Arrold had hoped to be part of a new culture when she linked up with Gaudoin and the team in 2017. His predecessor Adam Commens had his contract terminated for “serious misconduct” after the Rio Olympics for, according to ABC, allegedly “exposing himself to players and making lewd remarks”.

But Arrold said numerous issues persisted: “The head coach would simply forget to attend really important meetings and that sent message to the athletes that there was a lack of care and respect.

It shouldn’t be the job of the athlete to instigate change and draw attention to inadequacies in the performance of the programme.

Lily Brazel, 25, is another player to have left the programme having said Hockey Australia did not take her mental health claims seriously.

Last August, she approached Hockey Australia to request a six-week break from the squad to rediscover her love of the game and to talk to an external psychologist. She claims that officials threatened to cut her from the team is she did not continue training.

"I felt so lost and broken. I felt like I had walked away from that dream and was so uncertain what life looked like now, who I was, and what I would do," she said. "It's been, and it still is, really hard to not give up that dream but [it's even harder] to see it disappear over an issue I think could have been handled so differently."

Issues like hers have been echoed by Anna Flanagan - the team's most recognisable face when she burst on the scene - saying, back in 2017, she “self-sabotaged” her career in reaction to the “toxic culture” in the camp, suffering from anorexia and bulimia.

Georgie Parker – a 2014 Commonwealth gold medalist who retired after the Rio Olympics – added on Twitter the team have been “repeatedly asking for help and repeatedly been ignored.

Hockey Australia is not taking care of its players.

Hockey Australia did not comment specifically on Brazel’s case as it is subject to an unfair dismissal suit but Chief Executive Matt Favier said the body would “take the necessary action” to find a resolution.

"One of the challenges we are dealing with is having a high-performance conversation with the idea of supporting player development and seeking improvement while being careful not to confuse that with allegations of bullying levelled towards us,” he said.

"We have to also bear in mind we’re in an elite high-performance group. Sometimes, there can be some confusion along the way. There are fine lines we have to be careful to navigate - we’ve attempted to be very sensitive to this particular matter. It’s not to say we’ve got it right.”

Favier announced an inquiry would be managed by Sport Integrity Australia and the National Sports Tribunal to which he said would uncover the details and committed to acting on its recommendations. Complaints can be made up until March 5. Cumpston, meanwhile, resigned in January, feeling she had lost the support of the Hockey Australia board.

In a statement through her lawyer, she claimed she had been "left with no choice but to resign from my position as it is untenable to continue in the present circumstances".

"I was brought into Hockey Australia to address many of the problems that have existed within the organisation for a long period, including serious allegations of bullying and behavioural issues.

I have worked assiduously to improve the culture of Hockey Australia and our national sides, and in doing so I have always received strong support and encouragement from management and the board.

"However, in a very short space of time it has become evident that I no longer have the support of the Board of Hockey Australia to continue this work."