Derval O'Rourke: 'Fluff' about fans won't affect Olympians

She’s been there, done that and as a result Derval O’Rourke knows the last thing on athletes’ minds is what kind of experience they’ll have at the Tokyo Olympic Games. To them, all that matters is performance.

The Games organisers released a playbook yesterday detailing the strict measures that will allow this year’s event to take place, with singing and chanting discouraged among fans and post-event parties and sexual encounters among athletes strictly outlawed. It’s still unclear whether fans will be permitted, but O’Rourke believes such concerns will be far from competitors’ minds.

“For the athletes, you just want to go and perform,” she said. “Who cares if people are chanting? Who cares if there’s nobody in the stadium? People give up their lives to prepare for an Olympics and it’s about going there to do your best. Whatever your event is, it’s not about whether there is a stand outside selling teddy bear mascots and mugs with logos. That’s all fluff – it’s always about the performance.”

O’Rourke believes such concerns are far more prevalent among fans and members of the media.

“All of us, we love the party, the atmosphere, but if you’re doing any event it has to be about performance.

In terms of (athletes) not having the same experience, who cares if you come home and give the best performance of your life?

Of the three Olympics that O’Rourke took part in — Athens 2004, Beijing 2008 and London 2012 — the one she enjoyed least is the one she remembers most fondly.

“One of my biggest mistakes as an athlete was buying into the party that was the Olympics as opposed to the performance. My best performance was in London and I wasn’t that far off the final. Experience-wise, I didn’t have a great time but I look back on that as my best one.”

Despite lingering doubts whether the Games will take place the former world indoor champion believes athletes need to block out such noise. “You have to prepare like it’s going ahead, there’s no point considering any other alternative. You have to prepare ruthlessly, you cannot take your eye off the fact there’s an Olympic Games happening.”

For Irish athletes a key pointer will come at next month’s European Indoor Championships in Poland, though with indoor sport off limits here in recent months most of the team will go there with few – if any – races under their belt.

That could change if Athletics Ireland’s plan for an elite-only event in Abbotstown on February 20-21 is approved by Sport Ireland. O’Rourke believes it should be.

“As a country we don’t have a huge amount of athletes capable of performing and bringing home a medal so for the sake of the handful that it is, to facilitate them running at home should not be beyond the realms of possibility. Last weekend I was watching (indoor) meets in Dusseldorf, Karlsruhe, in the States, and watching rugby going on at home, albeit outdoors. As a former athlete and someone who cares about how our athletes perform it’s frustrating for me so I imagine (the lack of events is) very frustrating for the athletes.

“You’re not talking about hundreds of people. You cannot send athletes to major championships and cross your fingers and hope for the best. That’s not good enough. No matter what you say about training, the preparation for a major champs is a certain type of skill and ability and you cannot recreate it in training.

You’re asking a lot of athletes and I’m not sure how many athletes in other countries are going to stand on a line at European indoors with no races whatsoever.

“The Irish athletes have been really gracious, nobody has been complaining,” she added. “I think now they deserve for us to pull out all the stops for them to prepare and one of those is putting on an indoor meet for them.”

- Olympian Derval O’Rourke was speaking at the launch of Allianz' eight-year worldwide partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, building on a collaboration with the Paralympic movement since 2006.