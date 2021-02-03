Basketball Ireland look to summer after scrapping 2020/21 season

Basketball Ireland has formally closed the 2020/21 season with competitions yet to get underway and no prospect of doing so before April.

The organisation hopes that competitive basketball can return between May and July, with "3x3 tournaments and other events", should Government restrictions allow.

The decision was made following a meeting on Tuesday evening of the ten national committees with chair of the Basketball Ireland board Paul McDevitt and secretary general Bernard O’Byrne.

A statement said: "It is hoped that an easing of Government restrictions will be allowed soon enough to allow our international sides to resume training and preparations ahead of their FIBA European Championships in June and July. Ireland’s senior men are to have home advantage this summer, with the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries due to be held in Limerick."

O’Byrne added: "While this is a disappointing to announce the end of our normal 2020/21 season, we hold out hope that we can get some competitive basketball underway during the summer months. Our target is now to open the 2021/22 season as normal in September, across all levels and all competitions."