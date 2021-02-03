IOC plan to discourage singing and chanting at Tokyo Olympics to combat Covid

Singing and chanting will be discouraged as part of the International Olympic Committee’s bid to combat coronavirus and stage a successful Games in Tokyo this summer.

The measure is just one of a series of measures outlined in the IOC’s first ‘Playbook’, which guides stakeholders about their responsibilities during their stay in Japan.

The publication asks that visitors “Support athletes by clapping and not singing or chanting” – while the IOC also confirmed that athletes will be subject to testing at a minimum of once every four days.

The initial ‘Playbook’ is broadly aimed at international federations and technical officials, with more specific editions, aimed at athletes, media and broadcasters, set for release in the coming days.

All visitors will be required to present proof of a recent negative test upon arrival in the country, but vaccination will not be a condition of entry.

The IOC’s executive director Christophe Dubi said: “The health and safety of everyone at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 are our top priority.

“We each have our part to play. That’s why these Playbooks have been created – with the rules that will make each and every one of us a sound, safe and active contributor to the Games.

“We know these Olympic Games will be different in a number of ways. For all Games participants, there will be some conditions and constraints that will require flexibility and understanding.

“By committing to following the Playbooks we will be stronger together. In return, the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be remembered as a historic moment for humanity, the Olympic Movement and all those contributing to their success.”

The Playbooks will be updated in accordance with changing conditions in Tokyo, which remains under a State of Emergency due to rising coronavirus rates.