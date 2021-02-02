Fans removed after verbals with LeBron James

Two women heckled James after he  exchanged heated words with a man sitting alongside them in a confrontation which caused the fourth quarter to be paused
ANGRY EXCHANGE: NBA official Mousa Dagher stands in front of LeBron James as a fan heckles the LA Lakers' star at State Farm Arena on Monday.

Nolan Phillips

LeBron James has downplayed an incident with rival fans during the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena last night

Two women heckled James after he  exchanged heated words with a man sitting alongside them in a confrontation which caused the fourth quarter to be paused. 

The trio were then thrown out by security officials.

James said: "I'm happy fans are back. I need that interaction. I don't feel like they deserved to be kicked out."

James explained: "There was a back and forth between two grown men, he said his piece, I said my piece.

"And then someone else jumped in and said their piece. But I don't think they should have been kicked out.

"They might have had a couple of drinks maybe. It's fine. It kind of got blown out of proportion, fans in the stands, just feels better."

One of the women had removed her face mask to shout at James, a move condemned by Lakers' head coach Frank Vogel.

There were about 1,300 fans in the venue.

James scored 21 points, including the decisive final nine for his side, and added seven rebounds and nine assists in the win over the Hawks, with Anthony Davis top-scoring for the Lakers with 25.

