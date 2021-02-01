Meath father completes 10 marathons in 10 days in memory of infant son

For the past 10 days, Ian Lawton has been completing a marathon a day on the running track at Claremont Stadium, Navan, near his home.

"I'm doing this to honor the memory of my son, Hank, who was born in Holles Street Hospital on February 1st, 10 years ago, only to survive for one day of life," Ian said.

"My 10 days of walking and running a marathon a day in isolation on the track are also in solidarity with every bereaved parent out there. It never gets easier, nor would we want it to.

"My intention is to run this endurance event as a fundraiser for a documentary film on the subject of infant loss, told from the father's point of view.

"I feel it is important to break the taboo of infant loss and reach the dads out there who are perhaps repressing their grief due to the societal demands of masculinity.

"I fell victim to this suffering and for seven years after Hank died, I ate my grief; I took solace in food and ballooned up to 350lbs (25+ stone) - making me morbidly obese and pre-diabetic, with high blood pressure and at risk of stroke.

"Then in 2018 I met with a group of bereaved fathers at a meeting in A Little Lifetime Foundation in Dublin and connected with other dads. I no longer felt alone; within 10 months I had shed almost half my body weight in life-threatening fat and I now run ultra-marathon distances at age 49.

"I'm compelled to make this statement and to reach other fathers who suffer unnecessarily as I did and champion the healing quality of running."

The fundraising page can be found here.