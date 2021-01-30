National Indoor Athletics Championship cancelled

The sports governing body are now attempting to run an event for those athletes seeking to secure qualification for next month's European Indoor Championships
National Indoor Athletics Championship cancelled

ck

Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 12:52
Colm O’Connor

Athletics Ireland have this morning confirmed the cancellation of the National Indoor Championships.

The decision was taken following the extension of the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions until March 5th.

The Championships were scheduled for the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena on February 20th and 21st.

The sports governing body are now attempting to run an event for those elite athletes seeking to secure qualification for next month's European Indoor Championships and for the attainment of World Ranking points towards the Olympics.
In a statement this morning Athletics Ireland said that 'safety must take priority at any our hosted events.'

It noted: "Whilst a small cohort of our elite athletes have been granted a Government exemption to continue to train at Level 5, Athletics Ireland must ensure the safety of all athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, and staff takes priority at any of our hosted events.

"With the European Indoor Championships currently scheduled to take place on the 5th, 6th, and 7th of March in Poland, Athletics Ireland recognises that a number of athletes will need competition to enable qualification.

"Athletics Ireland are examining alternative options which would allow for a Covid-19 compliant event for European Indoor qualification purposes and for the attainment of World Ranking points towards Tokyo qualification. 

"Entry will be restricted to athletes tracking towards Olympic Games qualification and European Indoor Championships qualification, details of which will be published as soon as all details are confirmed and agreed with Government.

"Selection Policy for European Indoor Championships will be updated to reflect the changing circumstances."

More in this section

James Kehoe 29/1/2021 ‘Greatest Athlete of All Time’ nominee James Kehoe: ‘I still haven’t got my head around it’
Quit boxing,Old boxing gloves The concept of retirement. Covid-19: A sport-by-sport look at the cost to grassroots games
UCI 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships World title is only the beginning for Limerick mountain biker 
Wimbledon 2019 - Day Thirteen - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Australian Open to admit crowds of up to 30,000 spectators

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up