National Indoor Athletics Championship cancelled

Athletics Ireland have this morning confirmed the cancellation of the National Indoor Championships.

The decision was taken following the extension of the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions until March 5th.

The Championships were scheduled for the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena on February 20th and 21st.

The sports governing body are now attempting to run an event for those elite athletes seeking to secure qualification for next month's European Indoor Championships and for the attainment of World Ranking points towards the Olympics.

In a statement this morning Athletics Ireland said that 'safety must take priority at any our hosted events.'

It noted: "Whilst a small cohort of our elite athletes have been granted a Government exemption to continue to train at Level 5, Athletics Ireland must ensure the safety of all athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, and staff takes priority at any of our hosted events.

"With the European Indoor Championships currently scheduled to take place on the 5th, 6th, and 7th of March in Poland, Athletics Ireland recognises that a number of athletes will need competition to enable qualification.

"Athletics Ireland are examining alternative options which would allow for a Covid-19 compliant event for European Indoor qualification purposes and for the attainment of World Ranking points towards Tokyo qualification.

"Entry will be restricted to athletes tracking towards Olympic Games qualification and European Indoor Championships qualification, details of which will be published as soon as all details are confirmed and agreed with Government.

"Selection Policy for European Indoor Championships will be updated to reflect the changing circumstances."