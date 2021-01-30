Australian Open to admit crowds of up to 30,000 spectators

Australian Open to admit crowds of up to 30,000 spectators
Crowds of up to 30,000 will be in attendance at the Australian Open (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 07:54
Jim Cook, Melbourne

Crowds of up to 30,000 will be allowed to watch next month’s Australian Open in Melbourne, Victoria’s sports minister has confirmed.

Martin Pakula has announced that the tournament’s Covid-safe plan will accommodate 30,000 spectators daily during the first eight days of play, which gets under way on February 8, and 25,000 from the quarter-finals on, representing around half the usual capacity.

Pakula said in a tweet: “Today @TennisAustralia CEO @CraigTiley & I inspected work on the new 5000 seat Showcourt Arena that will be ready in time for the 2022 @AustralianOpen. It was also a fitting day to note the renaming of @JohnCainArena & to confirm crowds of up to 30,000 per day for this year’s AO.”

Speaking at a press conference at Melbourne Park earlier in the day, Pakula told reporters: “It will not be the same as the last few years, but it will be the most significant international event with crowds that the world has seen for many, many months.”

Overseas players arrived in Australia earlier this month to complete two weeks in quarantine ahead of the year’s first grand slam.

Seventy-two players, including Britain’s Heather Watson, had to spend that time in “hard lockdown”, having been confined to their hotel rooms as a result of positive Covid-19 tests for fellow passengers on their charter flights.

Watson’s quarantine ended on Friday, with the last of the player lockdown periods due to finish on Saturday.

More in this section

Quit boxing,Old boxing gloves The concept of retirement. Covid-19: A sport-by-sport look at the cost to grassroots games
UCI 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships World title is only the beginning for Limerick mountain biker 
Katie Taylor named RTÉ Sport's Sportsperson of the Year Katie Taylor named RTÉ Sport's Sportsperson of the Year
australianpa-sourceplace: uk
James Kehoe 29/1/2021

‘Greatest Athlete of All Time’ nominee James Kehoe: ‘I still haven’t got my head around it’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up