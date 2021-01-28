Katie Taylor named RTÉ Sport's Sportsperson of the Year

Katie Taylor wants up to four major fights in 2021 as she attempts to double down on her status as the world's best female pound for pound fighter.

The Bray boxer became the undisputed world lightweight champion in 2019 by defeating Delfine Persoon and backed that up with a rematch victory over the durable Belgian in 2020.

Taylor followed that with an impressive victory over Miriam Gutierrez in November though it was her quietest year fights-wise since turning professional, having fought three times in 2019, four times in 2018 and six times in 2017.

Speaking after being named RTÉ Sport's Sportsperson of the Year award for 2020 tonight, Taylor said that she's anticipating a busier year ahead.

"I'm ready for a big year this year," said Taylor. "I hope to have three or four big fights this year and to end the year undisputed and undefeated once again. I just want to be involved in the big fights."

The 34-year-old, with a perfect 17-0 pro record, has been linked with a series of intriguing dust ups including a long awaited showdown with Amanda Serrano and a crossover clash with MMA fighter Cris Cyborg.

What's certain for Taylor is that she won't duck a challenge.

"I've always wanted the big fights, that's what makes greatness," said the 2012 Olympics gold medallist. "You have to take risks in the sport to be great. That's always what I wanted to do, I wanted the big fights. This is what I'm in the sport for, I'm training to be involved in the biggest fights. I want to make history in the sport and to leave a great legacy and in order to do that you have to take big fights and you have to take risks."

Taylor said that she could have skipped the rematch with Persoon last August but felt it was important to stick it to her critics.

A number of commentators suggested she was lucky to have her fist raised after the original bout at Madison Square Garden in the summer of 2019.

"Straight away I was looking for a rematch," said Taylor. "It was a very, very close (first) fight. I didn't need to take the rematch but I just wanted that rematch. I wanted to put in a dominant performance and just prove that the doubters were wrong. People have said it was very controversial or whatever (in 2019) so I was looking forward to nailing that fight down and putting on a dominant performance and that's exactly what I did.