World title is only the beginning for Limerick mountain biker 

Oisin O'Callaghan is targeting a successful defence of his world junior title this year to place himself in truly elite company.

The 17-year-old has already etched his name in history by winning the World Junior Mountain Bike Championship in Austria last year, a rare achievement for a first timer at the event.

He went on to secure two stage wins at the recently held World Cup competition in Portugal and was tonight named as RTÉ Sport's Young Sportsperson of the Year for 2020.

Asked about his goals for 2021, O'Callaghan said: "I'd like to be junior world champion again", explaining what a coveted title it was to have won. "For the junior category, you only have two years and there's only ever been five people in the world to win it in their first year at junior."

A fifth year student at Scoil Pol, Kilfinane in Limerick, he has spent large chunks of time in the UK and across Europe, not just competing in events but sourcing training tracks.

So establishing his own track on the property of a family member close to his home has made life considerably easier.

"It's on a private property so it's just me that can ride it," he said. "It allows me to train which helped a lot last year. Ever since I was young, my Dad was bringing me away to the UK and to Europe to ride tracks up to the standard that we get in the likes of the World Cups. To ride tracks up to that standard we have to travel so now I'm able to ride a track that is up to standard right here."

O'Callaghan said that Steve Peat, a legendary figure within the sport and a professional downhill mountain biker, who will release his autobiography this year, has become a friend.

"I've always looked up to a guy called Steve Peat, my Dad actually wrote an email to him when I was really young, for my birthday," said O'Callaghan. "He's always someone that I looked to. Since I won, I talk to him the whole time so it's crazy."