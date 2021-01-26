Arthur Lanigan O'Keeffe discovers the benefits of back-to-basics training

Nine days now since new restrictions in Portugal cut Arthur Lanigan O’Keeffe’s training camp short and prompted a return home to a period of quarantine.

Far from ideal but, weather aside, life really won’t have changed all that much from how it was on the continent.

His fiancé and fellow Olympian, Natalya Coyle, is following the same path and restrictions. Their days are still dominated by a heavy running training bloc and the unexpectedly longer stint in Ireland brings with it the added bonus of being reunited with their miniature dachshunds Hansel and ... Rufus.(The names are a story in themselves).

Dogs need all sorts of attention. In that, they probably aren’t the most suitable of housemates for a pair of elite athletes who need to balance their rigorous routines with plenty of R&R so they can do it all again tomorrow. The flip side is that they are brilliant stress relievers.

“They are wagging their tail and you have to bring them for a walk, throw a ball, chat to them,” Lanigan O’Keeffe says. “That takes you out of the whole Olympics and everything else going on in the world because they don’t care if you win a medal or you come last. You’re still deadly to them.”

The canines are a relatively recent addition to the training group and a pretty obvious example of a hugely successful modern pentathlete who, after a difficult 2019 that was wrecked by injury and internal struggle, has benefited from a more laidback approach.

Gone is the athlete-driven by data and drawn constantly to his watch. In its place is a competitor more attuned to his own body and its the sort of attitude that would chime with anyone who ever ditched the ear pods and found a new form of freedom on the roads.

“When I train now I don’t tend to look at the watch. I tend to run by feel and it has resulted in me becoming a much better runner and something I have transferred into the other sports.

“I am a little bit less intense and that has served me quite well, especially though a pandemic.”

It’s a mentality he brought back from a training trip to Kenya this time last year and this decluttering of the mind has been a liberating experience for someone who had been fixated on everything from his cadence to his ground contact time.

Don’t think he has foresworn technology completely. His coaches still have access to his numbers through the gizmo he still wears on his arm and there is obvious value in figures and graphs that can be paired and contrasted with injuries suffered, or in planning blocs to come.

Most of it, though, was just causing him needless stress. His approach now is stripped right back to the basics: If he feels good he will do more, if he isn’t quite up to it he might do less. You don’t need to scan a screen to do that.

“The way I think of analytics now is: If you get a piece of information, what would you do with it that changes your training? For instance, if my vertical oscillation is 13 instead of 12.5, what does that mean and how will it change my training?

“If the answer is you don’t really know then you don’t need to look at it. It’s irrelevant. Or ... if the balance in one leg is 0.5 worse than the other: Knowing this is only as good as how you can use that data. If there is no way to use it then there is no point in working on it.”

There is something in that.

In fact, it’s hardly going out on a limb to suggest there are plenty of athletes, teams, and coaches around the wider Irish sporting environment that could do with crunching fewer numbers and finding a better balance with their own knowledge and intuition.

For Lanigan O’Keeffe this reduction in screen time has been applied to the rest of his day too.

He is no different than most of us in reaching for the smartphone whenever it vibrates, and all too often when it doesn’t, but he is at least conscious of this and eager to change it.

One of his new year resolutions was to turn off his notifications, not just because of the general principle involved but because of the general tone of information this amazing piece of technology tends to share with us these days.

If it isn’t Covid itself then it’s a spin-off from it.

Like the Olympics, for example. Will it happen? Won’t it?

Who needs that?

He’s well-placed to qualify for Tokyo. A third-placed finish in the Cairo World Cup event last February leaves him needing no more than another two half-decent results in whatever competitions the virus and the global flux allow to unfold in the months to come.

Flicking through his phone isn’t going to help him one way or the other.

“You need to believe the Olympics are going ahead when the sessions are getting hard because that drives you to do things you wouldn’t normally do, so I want to be less glued to the news and focus on my job and be ready if or when the time comes. I’m telling myself it’s when.”