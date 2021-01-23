RTÉ Manager and Young Sportsperson of the Year nominees revealed

The nominees for the RTÉ Manager of the Year and Young Sportsperson of the Year awards have been announced.

GAA bosses dominate the six-person Manager of the Year shortlist with Dublin football’s Dessie Farrell and Mick Bohan, Limerick hurling’s John Kiely, and Kilkenny camogie’s Brian Dowling all in contention to succeed Jim Gavin after their respective All-Ireland victories.

Joseph O'Brien is nominated after training Twilight Payment to the Melbourne Cup for the award his father Aidan won in 2017, while League of Ireland-winning manager Stephen Bradley completes the list after leading Shamrock Rovers to an unbeaten league campaign, a feat last achieved in 1927.

Cork teenager Aaron Hill features on the five-person shortlist for Young Sportsperson of the Year after his sensational victory over world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan at the European Masters capped a year which saw him turn professional after being crowned European Under-21 Snooker champion at the age of 18.

Oisín O’Callaghan, from Limerick, is also in contention after claiming a first ever downhill gold for Ireland at the Junior World Mountain Bike Championships in Austria. It was the 17-year-old’s first-ever race at that level and he followed up with two stage wins at the recent World Cup in Portugal.

Kildare boxer Katelynn Phelan, 20, is recognised after getting the better of the previously undefeated German Jessica Schadko in Munich to claim the WBC youth title, as well as the WBF and WIBA belts in the welterweight division. Phelan now has four wins from her pro career so far.

Meath’s Keane Barry, 18, became a dual darts world champion after winning the BDO World Youths Championship in London. Barry picked up the Junior Darts Corporation's world title at Alexandra Palace a month earlier, and later in the year claimed his first Challenge Tour title.

Mayo footballer Oisín Mullin, 20, completes the list after a breakthrough year saw him feature in Mayo’s run to the All-Ireland final. Last week, he was nominated for an All Star and Young Footballer of the Year.

The nominees for Team of the Year will be announced in the coming days ahead of the awards show on Thursday at 10.15pm on RTÉ One.