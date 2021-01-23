Six months to go: Searching for answers in an Olympic vacuum

Today marks the 'six-months-to-go' mark for the delayed Tokyo Olympics but doubts remain over the viability of even a scaled-back Games taking place as Japan and the rest of the world grapple with Covid-19's third wave and the chaos that continues in its wake.

It's a sporting and societal limbo that continues to ask unique and endless questions of Ireland's prospective participants, not to mention their coaches and national federations. The Irish Examiner mulled over some of the issues with six of them.

It could be that the Olympics does go ahead this summer but at venues devoid of spectators. Phil Doyle, the rower, believes this would diminish the experience given the Olympics is seen as a spectacle as much as it is a sports event. Others feel differently.

Phil Healy (sprinter):

Phil Healy of Bandon AC, Cork, competing in the Senior Women's 200m event during day one of the Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Athletics Championships.

“I’ve raced in stadiums in front of 70,000 and in the Morton Stadium where I broke an Irish record and there was no-one in the stand, so one extreme to another. As an athlete you’re there to do a job. That’s what you’re focusing on and every athlete is in that same mind frame.

“Obviously, having that atmosphere is an extra bonus, having family and friends fly out is all super, but if that can’t happen that can’t happen. If we get the opportunity to compete we will do everything we can do to make that happen. So crowds won’t make a difference to me and I don't think it will to many athletes either.”

It's already been 10 months of paralysis and with more to come. An initial-three month period of time without access to facilities ended in June but most of Ireland's elite athletes have tried to turn a negative into a positive after the initial shock and disappointment.

Brendan Hyland (200m butterfly):

Brendan Hyland. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

"I'm probably the same athlete I was four years ago but I've just learned so much more. I understand my body a lot more and my headspace is just... I remember four or five years ago, I was quite nervous about the whole thing, thinking, 'Am I good enough'. Now I feel like I'm supposed to be here. I'm just kind of enjoying the moment and happy I have the opportunity to chase my dreams.”

This disruption to training and schedules isn't happening in a bubble. Some athletes have had to adapt to changed circumstances with part-time work or studies. Others have had to find new ways of passing all this extra time.

Darragh Greene (100m breaststroke):

Darragh Greene at the National Aquatic Centre last August. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

“Going out for walks a big one. You need the fresh air as you're inside so much between the pool and the house. It's almost a social thing in itself now, to grab a takeaway coffee. I live at the foothills of the Dublin Mountains and Ticknock here with lots of walkways and the weather isn't as good as it was in the first lockdown so there has been less people using them.”

Competitions have been few and far between since last March, leaving athletes uncertain as to form and fitness. Some events have slipped through Covid's cordon, among them the ICF Canoe Slalom event in Pau in November where an Irishman won this country's first-ever World Cup gold.

Liam Jegou (canoeist):

Liam Jegou

“It was very reassuring. That's one of the things that was very difficult the last year: not to have any competition, a benchmark as to where you are. You can feel good in training but you never know what it will feel like in a competition. Being able to get that gold medal just coming into the winter was a huge confidence boost and an extra motivation going in to training.”

Jegou was the first confirmed member of Team Ireland last year. Dozens of others have yet to qualify and some sports have spots confirmed rather than specific people. If the Games do get the green light then the months ahead will still be a mix of delight and despair.

Paul O'Donovan (rower):

Gary and Paul O'Donovan win Bronze for Ireland at World Cup I in Belgrade. Picture: World Rowing

“You have to go with the flow. You think of all the possible situations before and you either make the crew or don’t make the crew. If you make the crew you perform well and you win a medal or you don’t win a medal. You just think, 'how is that going to affect your life afterwards?' In the end, it doesn’t make that much of a difference.

“People think that winning a medal would be the happiest moment of your life and remembered for ever more. But, really like, the happiness doesn’t last that long, maybe half an hour of peak happiness and then it declines pretty quickly. After a few days or even a day you don’t think about it at all. You must totally forget about it.

“So when you do that and know what the outcomes are, and how you are going to get on with life after, it is a bit easier to be a bit calm when you are approaching the situations. You've just got to manage the stress as well. There is a bit of a sweet spot in in how much stress you leave yourself built up because some of it quite good and too much is bad and no stress isn’t ideal either.”

The Olympics may grab most of the headlines but Tokyo is also due to host the Paralympics Games in late August. The IOC's Dick Pound has already declared that the “most realistic” means of holding both is for athletes to be shown some priority when it comes to vaccinations.

Niamh McCarthy (discus thrower)

Niamh McCarthy of Ireland with her Gold Medal which she won in the F41 Discus during the 2018 World Para Athletics European Championships at Friedrich-Ludwig-Jahn-Sportpark in Berlin

“There's two ways of looking at it: either everyone is vaccinated at the time or there would have to be a holding camp, a quarantine, for a period of time before the competition. I'm not a doctor but they would have to come up with something. I don't know if there is anything absolutely foolproof but the vaccine is the obvious one for people attending. Will it be a closed Olympics and Paralympics? I don't know how I'd feel about that.”