Brendan Hyland: ‘I’m too invested now to walk away without giving it a go’

Everyone needed a minute when the Tokyo Games were shunted back 12 months but Brendan Hyland took longer than most to take it all in. For the Tallaght swimmer it was yet another case of the goalposts being moved as he chased his Olympic dream.

For years, ever since he could remember, the qualifying time for the 200m butterfly stood at 1:56.90. Lots of athletes fall for an Olympic tattoo when they are done. For Hyland, these were the digits emblazoned into his mind if the needle was to be an option. Cue the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea two years ago. On site as a member of the relay team, he was given permission to swim the individual event by the organisers and duly went out and made the final where he punched in with a time of 1:56.55 to finish eleventh.

It was an incredible effort, a lifetime’s goal achieved. He stripped almost a full second off his previous PB but - here's the cruel bit – it still left him seven-hundredths of a second shy of the reconfigured qualifying time for the Olympics.

“I watched the race analysis once and I did a couple of technical things wrong that would have been a good bit more than 0.07 seconds so it was encouraging,” he says. “I doubted that I could do it but it was a time that was pretty much on track. It was bittersweet.”

He has digested it all well enough by now. Any lingering sense of frustration is warded off with a half-joke that he might have partied away the next two years had he booked his ticket there and then but this extended wait for another bite at it hasn’t been so easy to swallow. When the pandemic kicked in last March and the world shut down we were inundated with stories and snaps of athletes training in their back gardens or on the greens in their estates. Fact is, plenty struggled with the pause and the dislocation.

Hyland found it particularly hard.

Sport Ireland provided him with some free weights for Lockdown 1.0 and he found some motivation in a weekly 5km run for a spell but a stationary bike that was taking up room in the kitchen only got saddled twice through that entire three-month stoppage.

Back in the pool last June, it was only when the swim team held competitive trials two months later and he saw just how far behind he was that a corner was turned in his head. But there was never a point where he felt like giving in.

“I work well under pressure and I put pressure on myself,” he explains. “I've come too far. I'm too invested now to walk away without giving it a go but my head wasn't fully in it until September. It's been very good since then.”

He's never been one to give up. It's been apparent in his swimming since he was a kid and he doesn't disagree with the suggestion this fighting spirit may have something to do with his dad and three cousins who all fought to a high level.

So, while watching Michael Phelps win eight medals in Athens back in 2004 lit the imagination of a nine-year old in a Dublin suburb, it was that proximity to relatives who made it to the ranks of professional sport that persuaded him he could shine on that kind of stage. “If I can't do it, it's not through lack of effort,” he admits.

How he goes about finally getting that qualifying time isn't yet clear.

Swim Ireland have organised some races for their elite athletes in the short term here at home and there is talk of something being organised with their GB counterparts, all of which is Covid-dependent. It may be that Hyland and his teammates find themselves racing against the clock in an empty National Aquatic Centre in Abbotstown. Whatever the backdrop, he's ready.

"I'm getting prepared now. In my head I'm thinking I could very well be trying to qualify for the Olympics with two lads either side of me and that's it, but we'll do it as it comes. That's how I'm approaching it.”