Andy McBrine and Lorcan Tucker claim career-bests but Ireland fall short

Career-bests for Andy McBrine and Lorcan Tucker were insufficient as Ireland suffered a 16-run defeat in the first of three one-day internationals against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

McBrine took five for 29 and induced a mid-innings wobble as Afghanistan lurched from 120 without loss to 161 for five after winning the toss, but the off-spinner could not remove dangerman Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The opener thumped nine sixes in a run-a-ball 127, while Rashid Khan, the world Player of the Decade in the 20-over format, cleared the rope five times in a belligerent 55 from 30 deliveries as Afghanistan posted 287 for nine, which would prove insurmountable for Ireland.

They stumbled to 88 for four in reply although Tucker ensured they remained in the hunt until he was dismissed for 83 from 96 balls in the 48th over, stumped by Rashid, whose leg-spin has so often confounded Ireland’s batsmen.

Ireland eventually came up just short on 271 for nine at the start of the series, which counts towards the World Cup Super League.

“We need to be more consistent – we had a lot of starts there, including myself," Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said after the game. "Their player kicked on and scored a hundred and played really well. That was really the difference between the two sides.

“But some of our guys are still finding their feet at international cricket and can take a lot of positives. To score 270 on the wicket was good – but in the end it wasn’t enough to win the game today.

“We pretty much knew what we were up against today with Afghanistan, and on a wicket that began to turn. I thought we played them pretty well today, they’re skillful bowlers, but we are just as skillful with the bat. We’ve just got to work as hard as we can off the pitch, and go again.

“We’ll probably have a day off tomorrow with the second and third games being so close together. We need to rest, but we also need to keep our skills up – and we’ll aim to collect 10 or 20 points over the next two games.”

The sides meet again at the same venue on Sunday.