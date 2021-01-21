Six stars in the running for RTÉ's Sportsperson of the Year

All-Ireland winners Ciarán Kilkenny and Gearóid Hegarty are amongst the six nominees for RTÉ Sport's Sportsperson of the Year.

Dublin star Kilkenny and Limerick's Hegarty were central figures in their county's championship winning campaigns but they face strong opposition from four others who shone on the international stage.

Katie Taylor continued her incredible rise through the professional ranks in 2020, ending 2020 as Ring Magazine's 'Female Fighter of the Year' for the second year in succession while Sanita Puspure made light of the Covid-19 challenges by defending her women's single sculls title at the European Rowing Championships in Poland.

Cycling returns to the shortlist via Sam Bennett who became the first Irish rider since 1989 to win the famous green jersey in the Tour de France while Meath jockey Colin Keane completes the field after a stunning season that saw him crowned Ireland's champion flat jockey for a second time.

The nominees for Young Sportsperson of the Year, Manager of the Year and Team of the Year will be announced in the coming days. The RTÉ Sport Awards 2020 will be held on Thursday 28 January on RTÉ One.

CIARÁN KILKENNY: 27-year-old Kilkenny had a stand-out Football Championship campaign, in a Dublin side full of talent. As the Dubs claimed a historic 6-in-a-row, the Castleknock man showed his attacking prowess, scoring 1-20 in five games, all from play, and was named the ‘Sunday Game Footballer of the Year’.

OLIN KEANE: The Co. Meath man was crowned Ireland's champion flat jockey for a second time, claiming two classic victories on the way, winning the Irish Oaks and Irish 2,000 Guineas, whilst topping off the season a with Breeders’ cup win on-board Tarnawa.

GEARÓID HEGARTY: Limerick wing-forward Gearóid Hegarty topped off a standout Hurling Championship campaign by being named Man of the Match in their All-Ireland Final win over Waterford. The St Patrick’s clubman was in scintillating form all year, and hit seven points from play in the final to help Limerick secure their second title in three years. He was also named ‘Sunday Game Hurler of the Year’.

KATIE TAYLOR: Taylor put on a boxing masterclass to successfully defend her undisputed lightweight belts against challenger Miriam Gutierrez, inflicting a first professional defeat on the Spaniard. In August, the Bray boxer defeated her nemesis Delfine Persoon in a gruelling rematch. Taylor finished the year being named Ring Magazine's 'Female Fighter of the Year' for the second year in succession.

SAM BENNETT: The Carrick-on-Suir rider claimed the green jersey in style at the Tour de France, winning the final stage at the Champs-Élysées, and becoming the first Irish rider since 1989 to win the famous jersey.

SANITA PUSPURE: The 38-year-old rower successfully defended her women's single sculls title at the European Rowing Championships in Poland, adding a further gold medal to her two world titles at the grade.

