Six stars in the running for RTÉ's Sportsperson of the Year

All-Ireland winners Ciarán Kilkenny and Gearóid Hegarty are amongst the six nominees for RTÉ Sport's Sportsperson of the Year.
Dublin star Kilkenny and Limerick's Hegarty were central figures in their county's championship winning campaigns but they face strong opposition from four others who shone on the international stage.
Katie Taylor continued her incredible rise through the professional ranks in 2020, ending 2020 as Ring Magazine's 'Female Fighter of the Year' for the second year in succession while Sanita Puspure made light of the Covid-19 challenges by defending her women's single sculls title at the European Rowing Championships in Poland.
Cycling returns to the shortlist via Sam Bennett who became the first Irish rider since 1989 to win the famous green jersey in the Tour de France while Meath jockey Colin Keane completes the field after a stunning season that saw him crowned Ireland's champion flat jockey for a second time.
The nominees for Young Sportsperson of the Year, Manager of the Year and Team of the Year will be announced in the coming days. The RTÉ Sport Awards 2020 will be held on Thursday 28 January on RTÉ One.
27-year-old Kilkenny had a stand-out Football Championship campaign, in a Dublin side full of talent. As the Dubs claimed a historic 6-in-a-row, the Castleknock man showed his attacking prowess, scoring 1-20 in five games, all from play, and was named the ‘Sunday Game Footballer of the Year’.