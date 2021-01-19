NFL official Sarah Thomas makes history with Super Bowl appointment

'Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl'
NFL official Sarah Thomas makes history with Super Bowl appointment

Sarah Thomas will make history as the first woman to officiate at a Super Bowl. Picture: David Richard/AP

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 22:04
Ian Parker

Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl after being named in the seven-strong crew for the game on February 7.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Thomas will be the down judge in a group headed by referee Carl Cheffers.

The NFL’s executive vice-president of football operations Troy Vincent said: “Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official.

“Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honour.”

It is the latest landmark in Thomas’ career after the 47-year-old became the first woman to officiate in a major college football game and a college bowl game before being made the NFL’s first female official when she was hired in 2015.

Cheffers, a veteran of 21 NFL seasons, will referee his second Super Bowl after being in charge for the New England Patriots’ 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

The two teams for this year’s contest will be known after Sunday’s Conference Championships.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC.

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Cyber Attack File Photo Tokyo Olympics are looking ‘unlikely’, says London organiser
NOW TV  Dublin Bikes Photocall Olympic dream still on hold for Sam Bennett
Boxer Jason Quigley Training in Isolation 'The most brutal of all': What’s the hardest thing in Irish sport?
super bowlpa-sourceplace: uk
NFL official Sarah Thomas makes history with Super Bowl appointment

Conor McGregor’s conditioning coach: ‘The camp has been flawless’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up