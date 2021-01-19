Olympic dream still on hold for Sam Bennett

The decision doesn’t have to be made just yet, and so it won’t be. Instead Sam Bennett will kick the can down the road a few months before deciding whether to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

The issue is a simple one: hills, the nemesis of any speed or power cyclist, and this year’s men’s Olympic road race features lots of them, with almost 5,000m of climbing along the 234km course.

The race may finish in a setting that suits Bennett — Fuji International Speedway racetrack — but the issue is staying in touch as the road goes up and around the lower slopes of Mount Fuji.

Ireland can enter three riders, and though Bennett would love to take part at his first Games the 30-year-old realises it could be better to hold his fire until the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where the course is much flatter. However, he also knows the future is nothing but a promise.

“I never really targeted a race wearing the Irish national jersey before and the thing is, I am getting older and I don’t know how I’ll be in the next couple of years,” he says. “If my form is really good this year and I’m climbing well again, if the race went right I could definitely do a good job in this year’s Olympics.

“But it’s a tough one. It’s a week after the Tour de France, it’s a lot of travel, there’s the time zone [difference], and then with Covid you just don’t know what way the year is going to be. I think it’s something I’ll have to wait a few months [before deciding on]. The Olympics is something every athlete wants to do, you want to be part of it, you want to experience it.”

In the meantime the apple of his eye is Milan-San Remo, the Spring Classic in March that sees riders cover almost 300km in a single day. It is 29 years since an Irishman won it — fellow Carrick-on-Suir native Sean Kelly — and Bennett would be a major threat if he can stay in contention over the Poggio, a climb the riders complete just over 5km from the finish.

Bennett says: “I don’t ever feel like I’ve gone into it in top, top condition. I really want to be fighting for the podium or to win there. But even if I get to the finish and I’m fighting for the win it’s a step in the right direction. You just don’t know how many more opportunities you’ll get.”

The race holds such a sway that victory would mean even more to Bennett than a successful defence of the green jersey at the Tour de France or a repeat win on the Champs-Élysées.

“I know the general public in Ireland wouldn’t understand San Remo and the significance of it but it’s such a monument and such a big race that I’d love to win it once in my career.” As much as the process stays the same, there’s no denying that this year is different, with Bennett now travelling to races in expectation more than hope.

“You have to feed off it, you can’t let it cripple you,” he says. “You have to be able to deal with it and I think all great champions deal with it very, very well.”

At Deceuninck-QuickStep he has recently been joined by a cyclist who mastered that art, and though Mark Cavendish’s best days now seem behind him his presence will only strengthen their unit. He’s a cyclist Bennett learned a lot from on his road to the top.

“What I saw was his balance, how he held himself in the peloton, how he created this bubble and if you went inside that bubble you knew about it. He was a really dominant character, which is something a lot of sprinters have to have. He’s one of the best, if not the greatest, sprinters there has ever been.”

After an elongated, exhausting season in 2020, he had scant time to switch off before getting back in the saddle.

“I don’t feel like I am mentally recovered, but I have no option,” he says.

Such are the demands expected of the world’s best, but once Bennett can remain where he is, they’re concessions he will be happy to make.