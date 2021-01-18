Simi Singh stars as Ireland beat UAE to draw ODI series

Singh took five for 10 with his off-breaks, bowling four maidens and not conceding a single boundary in his 10-over allocation
Simi Singh stars as Ireland beat UAE to draw ODI series

File photo of Ireland's Simi Singh. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 14:56
PA

A remarkable all-round display from Simi Singh helped Ireland beat the United Arab Emirates by 112 runs and draw their one-day international series in Abu Dhabi.

Ireland had lost the series opener by six wickets before a coronavirus outbreak among the home squad forced the four-match series to be reduced to two games.

Singh took five for 10 with his off-breaks, bowling four maidens and not conceding a single boundary in his 10-over allocation as the UAE were bowled out for 116.

Ireland had posted 228 for six after losing the toss and being put in.

Having collapsed to 10 for three and 99 for five, half-centuries from Curtis Campher (56) and Singh (54 not out) guided the tourists to a respectable total.

Zahoor Khan was the pick of the UAE bowlers with three for 35.

More in this section

Brady v Rodgers: Veteran QB steers Buccs to Championship duel with Green Bay Brady v Rodgers: Veteran QB steers Buccs to Championship duel with Green Bay
What is on the schedule for sport fans in 2021 Japan PM confident Olympics will go ahead
Betway UK Championship - Day Eleven - York Barbican Yan Bingtao upsets John Higgins to win Masters title
Novak Djokovic file photo

Tennis players’ isolation complaints given short shrift by Victorian Premier

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up