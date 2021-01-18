Simi Singh stars as Ireland beat UAE to draw ODI series

A remarkable all-round display from Simi Singh helped Ireland beat the United Arab Emirates by 112 runs and draw their one-day international series in Abu Dhabi.

Ireland had lost the series opener by six wickets before a coronavirus outbreak among the home squad forced the four-match series to be reduced to two games.

Singh took five for 10 with his off-breaks, bowling four maidens and not conceding a single boundary in his 10-over allocation as the UAE were bowled out for 116.

Ireland had posted 228 for six after losing the toss and being put in.

Having collapsed to 10 for three and 99 for five, half-centuries from Curtis Campher (56) and Singh (54 not out) guided the tourists to a respectable total.

Zahoor Khan was the pick of the UAE bowlers with three for 35.