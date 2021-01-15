Zara Malseed plays through the pain to secure a draw for Ireland

Ireland lead the series 2-1 against the world number seven side with the final meeting on Sunday morning
Ireland lead the series 2-1 against the world number seven side with the final meeting on Sunday morning

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 14:32
Stephen Findlater

Women's hockey international: Spain 2 Ireland 2 

Zara Malseed showed the goalscoring instincts that earned her an Irish call-up with a pair of goals in a 2-2 draw with Spain in Murcia.

The Ards woman had previously said playing international hockey was "a dream I thought was dead a long time ago" but this performance will no doubt aid her hopes.

The 23-year-old, though, earned an Irish trial last year following a strike rate of over a goal a game since her return from university in Edinburgh.

And while this series is uncapped, this latest performance in Spain shows what she offers, opening the scoring in the first quarter with a neat deflection to Hannah McLoughlin's cross.

Spain levelled before half-time but Malseed scored once more from another McLoughlin delivery, this time punching home a shot from the top of the circle.

The double is all the more impressive as Malseed has been in the wars, missing the first two games through a knock while she played in this tie with a broken thumb.

The hosts, however, nicked an equaliser three minutes from time via Gigi Oliva's penalty stroke. Ireland lead the series 2-1 against the world number seven side with the final meeting on Sunday morning.

