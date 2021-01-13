Anna O'Flanagan's late double gives Ireland series lead in Spain

Spain 0 Ireland 2

Anna O'Flanagan's late double saw Ireland win game three of their series in Spain, the 2-0 victory in Murcia allowing them retake the series lead, too.

Both came in the final quarter after an extremely tight first three phases in which the Green Army ran up a lot of circle penetrations but outcomes proved hard to come by until the last five minutes.

Spain pressed aggressively and caused Ireland all manner of problems but Sean Dancer's side dug in for a good result on a hot day for this time of year.

It adds to the opening game 4-1 success and Tuesday's 3-2 loss. The series concludes with further games on Friday and Sunday as the Green Army continue to test their options in their first international outings for almost a year.